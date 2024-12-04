Whoopi Goldberg is not someone who minces her words when it comes to talking about almost any topic. That’s why His phrase “I don’t want anyone in my house” is remembered every so often on social networks. talking about her possible relationships, as well as being one of the star talk show hosts of the program The View.

He co-presents this one with Sunny Hostin and, in the last episode, they have invited journalist Abby Huntsman and the lawyer and podcaster Rachel Lindsay. Precisely The latter is in divorce proceedings. of the socialite and winner of the well-known program Bachelorette Bryan Abasolo.

At one point, Lindsay stated that she has felt firsthand the “public pressure to let the public know at every moment that everything is finealthough behind closed doors, it may not be entirely like that.” And that was where the Oscar-winning performer, 69, has joked about her past.

“Look at me, I’ve been married 100 times!” the actress has joked Ghost, The color purple either Sister Act. “And I have never managed to get them ahead, so, for my part, congratulations!” she stressed to Lindsay, pointing out that there are those who “do things well for four years”, like her, and those who never achieve anything similar.

“There are those who manage it even for 26 years,” Goldberg continued, referring to his partner Sunny’s marriage to orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, “as well as “There are those who don’t do things right the first time, the second time, or the third time.”she said, pointing to herself.

“[El matrimonio] It’s not made for everyone, So, before you tear your clothes, remember that getting married does not have to be something that is sealed for life and that one never knows. [lo que va a ocurrir]”concluded the actress.

The performer married her first husband, Alvin Martin, in 1973, when she was only 18 years old. giving birth to her daughter, Alexandrea, in 1974. However, they would end up divorcing in 1979. More than five years later, in 1986, she married her second husband, David Claessen, but they separated two years later. Even so, she lasted longer than her third and last husband, Lyle Trachtenberg, with whom she passed through the altar in 1994, separating a year later.