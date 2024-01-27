The 2024 Oscars published the list of nominees for this edition a few days ago, but what caught the attention of many followers was not seeing the name of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig among the candidates. However, even though they are not on the list, the film 'Barbie' has been considered for other awards at the event. This detail has generated controversy, since the Academy took into account the film and other actors, but not the protagonist or its director. Given the controversy that has originated on social networks, the interpreter Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out.

The actress Whoopi Goldberg denied, in The View, that it is a plot against Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig of 'Barbie' at the 2024 Oscars. She pointed out, given the non-nomination of the director and the protagonist, that being a candidate for the award of the Academy is subjective.

What did Whoopi Goldberg say about 'Barbie' at the 2024 Oscars?

Whoopi Goldberg was consulted about not being considered for the list of candidates for the Oscars and when this could be interpreted as an offense. The artist explained that the nomination is subjective in cinema. “There are no slights. That's what you have to keep in mind: not everyone gets a prize, and it's subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you like may not like the people who vote,” she highlighted.

How many nominations does 'Barbie' have at the 2024 Oscars?

The film 'Barbie' has six nominations at the 2024 Oscarsin the categories of best film, supporting actor, supporting actress, song, production design and costume design.

Who is Whoopi Goldberg in the movies?

American actress Whoopi Goldberg 68 years old, She is a comedian, producer, screenwriter, television presenter, singer and writer.. He has also dedicated part of his life to political activism. She participated in different films, but her most notable was 'The Shadow of Love', which made her the winner of an Oscar in 1991 in the category of best supporting actress. Another film for which Goldberg is remembered is 'Change of Habit' from 1992.

Whoopi Goldberg was the first African-American woman to host the Oscars in 1992. Photo: YouTube screenshot

