The photo went around the world several times through different accounts and social media platforms, generating practically the same expression of displeasure in the millions of people who saw it. There is a hand holding a quirky sauce called Wholesale. Yes, a mix of mayonnaise with chocolate oreo cookies.

With a very good image quality and a supermarket shelf dedicated to various sauces behind, nobody suspected anything and the users simply dedicated themselves to sharing the image with all kinds of comments regarding what this strange combination of tastes could be.

It was the journalist Laura Caorsi, specialized in food and health, which addressed the issue on her Twitter account and got ready to go beyond opinions about the taste it would have a hamburger, a sausage or a salad with this unpleasant? sauce.

Caorsi focused on the man who shared the image of salsa, David Armano. He was the one who posted the photo on his account @armano and added the funny comment: “We don’t deserve life.” But who exactly is this man? He is a designer. He’s in marketing and … branding.

Although, he later clarified that, although it is an invention of the designer who with his delicate talent made everyone fall into the trap, there is a detail that was key for users to believe it real: these kinds of crazy things are not so uncommon in the market.

“The #MayOreo sauce is fake, but it’s plausible”, explained the specialist and added: “It is plausible because it seems to us that it could be real. It seems to us that it could be real because we have seen other similar things that do exist.”



A lie that could be true at any moment

What is the journalist aiming at? “It is credible to us because we have become accustomed to seeing (and consuming) ultra-processed products that use other ultra-processed ingredients as ingredients, taking imagination and language to the limit “.

And about this class of products is that he made an important warning: since they are foods that “They contain substances and additives that, although they are safe, serve only to enhance or modify the flavors and sensory aspects of the product”, as described in an article that Caorsi published on the site Ctxt.

“They are designed to be ready-to-eat, pre-cooked or just heat-up products. They tend to have very intense flavors, very attractive packaging, strong and aggressive marketing campaigns, health declarations, a high economic return for those who manufacture them and they usually belong to large companies and corporations, “the journalist described.



And finally he quoted the nutritionist Beatriz Robles, who assured that this kind of products should be consumed with great care: “It is important to make it clear that, although there are ultraprocesses as horrible as these, there is no ranking from best to worst ultraprocesses. Ultra-processed products are not recommended and their consumption must be exceptional “.