The jump in wholesale prices in April it was even higher than the 4.1% per month set by the prices on the gondolas. As reported by INDEC, last month the general level of the domestic wholesale price index (IPIM) registered an increase of 4.8%.

This number creates pressure for the inflation calculation for May, which according to the consensus of analysts has a floor of 3.5%. While the CPI accumulated almost 18% rise in the first four months of the year, wholesale prices added 21.4% in the same period and more than 61% in the year-on-year comparison.

The rise in April was almost one point above the increase it had reached in March, when it had touched 3.9%. According to the body headed by Marcos Lavagna, last month’s increase is explained by el 5% jump of national products and of 2.5% in imported.

The purpose of the Internal Wholesale Price Index (IPIM) is to measure the average evolution of the prices of products of domestic and imported origin offered in the domestic market. In this sense, the value added tax, internal taxes and taxes on fuels are included, net of explicit subsidies. As these are goods destined for the domestic market, the value of exports is excluded in the calculation of the relative weight of each activity.

On the other hand, the general level of wholesale basic domestic price index (IPIB) He showed an increase of 4.8% in the same period. In this case, the variation is explained by the rise of 5.0% in “National products” and 2.5% in “Imported products”.

Meanwhile, the general level of the producer’s basic price index (PPI) registered an increase of 5.0% in the same period, as a consequence of the 4.9% rise in “Primary Products” and 5, 0% in “Manufactured products and electrical energy.” In the interannual comparison of this index, the increase is noticeable, reaching 67.4%.

Within primary products, the ones that registered the most increases were those related to the fishing sector, with increases of 5.7% per month. Meanwhile, among manufactured products, the item that showed the most increases was that of refined petroleum products, which rose more than 9%. The electrical energy category showed an increase of 8.9% last month.

The April data raises the level for the projections for the following months, although the wholesale inflation it could begin to decelerate at the pace of a smaller devaluation of the exchange rate. In any case, analysts from the LCG consultancy indicated: “The dynamics of agricultural prices will continue to be influential within the index, and could operate with the opposite effect as long as commodity prices sustain the current dynamics. In any case, we expect a slowdown towards the second half of the year (but with a floor of 3% per month) as the commodity price effect begins to fade and the nominal anchor becomes more effective “.