Wholesale prices for gasoline exceeded retail prices in at least five regions, business representatives told Izvestia. Such a situation has developed in Vladivostok, in the Khabarovsk and Primorsky Territories, on Sakhalin, Vladimir Chirskov, head of the Primorsky Fuel Union, told Izvestia. The same problem was noticed in the Tver region, added in the Independent Fuel Union (NTS).

“In fact, gas stations are forced to buy fuel on the exchange at a price higher than it is sold in retail <...> If the situation lasts until June, the bankruptcy of the gas station is likely to begin, which could aggravate the problem of fuel shortages in the Far East,” said Vladimir Chirskov.

Such a situation can really lead to the ruin of independent gas stations, agrees the head of the Russian Fuel Union (RTS) Yevgeny Arkusha. Moreover, the most vulnerable are gas stations in Siberia and the Far East.

The Ministry of Energy told Izvestia that they had developed and submitted to the government a draft resolution on subsidizing the cost of transporting oil products by rail in the direction of the Far Eastern Federal District (excluding export supplies) in the amount of up to 4 thousand rubles per ton. The measure will reduce fuel prices in wholesale and prevent their growth in retail, the department noted.

They added that the state of the fuel sector is monitored on a continuous basis and, if necessary, additional measures can be considered, such as an even greater increase in standards on the exchange, provided that the overall refining volumes increase.

