A street that is open for more than 250 meters and dozens of inaccessible garages. And all because one house needs extra power cables. Residents of the Bretagnehof in Eindhoven are experiencing a lot of nuisance these days, allegedly because the resident of the house in question ‘digs’ Bitcoins. “You don’t expect this in such a residential area.”
It sounds bizarre, but when the work is finished on Friday 28 January, two direct power cables will run between the power station of grid operator Enexis at Bretagnehof and the house in the same neighbourhood. The residents don’t want to say anything, but Hurkmans workers come and go.
