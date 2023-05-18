In a small British town, every single car parked in a car park received a ticket. A discussion about the background erupts on the internet.

Munich/High Wycombe – Amazing things happened this week in the tranquil small town of High Wycombe in the county of Buckinghamshire in southern England. When a commuter got back to her car on Monday (May 15), she found that not just her, but every car in the entire lot had been ticketed. A yellow ticket fluttered in all windshields. What happened?

Every car parked in England gets fines of around 80 euros

The 48-year-old commuter told Britain’s BBC television channel that she had parked in the Duke Street car park in High Wycombe around 7am UK time on Monday and bought her parking ticket through the app. Out of sheer habit, she looked at the parking lot signs, but didn’t see any specific clues. Apparently there was a DIN A4 sign “somewhere in the parking lot” that parking was forbidden due to construction work, she was later told. “But I didn’t see that and apparently neither did the rest of the parking lot,” the commuter continued.

The ticket was 70 British pounds, the equivalent of around 80 euros. “Of course that was extremely disappointing, since we had fulfilled our obligation by paying for the parking space,” continued the 48-year-old. From her point of view, it was obviously poor communication from the community, “since apparently nobody noticed that we weren’t allowed to park here.”

The incident caused a stir on social media – and a few questions. The image was shared on the Reddit platform with the title “The car park attendant at High Wycombe station received his bonus today” – a discussion with over 600 comments erupted below it. “After the fifth car, the supervisor must have thought something was wrong here?” asked a Reddit user. Another commenter on Twitter directly provided the reason for this: “It must have been this officer’s finest hour.” Another suspected that “someone had to meet the daily quota.”

Error of the community? “We want to apologize to the people!”

The reaction of the local community was almost more spectacular than a parking lot full of parking tickets. Apparently they made a mistake, they said. “We would like to apologize to the people who parked in Railway Place and Duke Street car parks in High Wycombe this week and were fined during a car park closure,” said Steven Broadbent, Councilor’s Cabinet for Transport, according to a BBC report. Report. His testimony not only showed insight. She also pointed out that a similar problem appeared to have occurred at another Railway Plane parking lot.

Only a small number of parking lots should have been closed to install charging stations for electric vehicles, “and not the entire parking lot,” the politician explained the background. In addition, the citizens were not informed about this measure in good time. “We apologize for any inconvenience,” Broadbent continued. The fines are no longer valid, and anyone who has already paid will get the amount back. In the end, the speeding tickets at High Wycombe were just a brief shock to motorists.

