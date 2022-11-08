OfMartina Lippl shut down

A small island off the coast of Panama is slowly but surely sinking into the sea. A village is forced to move to the mainland. A historic exodus.

Panama City – The tiny Caribbean island of Gardi Sugdub (in English: crab island) is regularly inundated by the sea. The island three kilometers off the coast of Panama is inhabited by the indigenous Kuna people. For more than 100 years. Now the 1,200 inhabitants have to leave their homeland before it disappears completely. They are the first Latin Americans to be resettled by the government.

“The houses are regularly full,” says a 44-year-old resident, tageschau.de. The woman lives in the center of the island, but there is now water in her house ten times a year. The floods are just a harbinger of what awaits the islanders. Scientists predicted the island would sink in 2050.

Escape in the Caribbean: Entire island has to move

Gardi Sugdub is very small. A paradise in the Caribbean. But much can be read from the fate of the island, which means environmental destruction and global climate change. The Caribbean island protrudes about 40 centimeters out of the Gulf of Guna Yala. There is hardly any undeveloped area. To expand the island, residents have quarried coral from the surrounding reefs and piled them up around their island, the reports daily mirror 2019. The land gain would take revenge, you can read back then. The destroyed reefs as natural barriers no longer protect against the swelling sea. The sea level continues to rise. Serious problems are also emerging for the other 365 islands in the Gulf of Guna Yala. 50 of them are inhabited. According to experts, many of them will sink into the sea. There is still some time until 2050.

By the end of next year, the residents of the island of Gardi Sugdub are to move to a new settlement on the mainland. A few of the 300 houses are already standing. But there is a freeze on construction, reports tageschau.de. Funding is lacking. It is still unclear whether the move will take place as planned. But time is pressing.

Climate change also threatens German islands. Storm surges ripped away sandy beaches on Wangerooge and Borkum in early 2022. (ml)