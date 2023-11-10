A team of surgeons from New York performed the world’s first whole eye transplant in a procedure widely hailed as a medical breakthrough, although it is not yet known whether the man will ever see through the donated eye.

Whole eye transplant: some details on the surgery

The revolutionary intervention involved the removal of part of the face and the entire left eye – including blood flow and optic nerve – from a donor and their graft on an Arkansas line worker who survived a 7,200-volt electric shock in June 2021.

Aaron James46 years old, suffered extensive injuries including loss of left eyeof the dominant left arm above the elbow, of the nose and lips, of the front teeth, of the left cheek area and of the chin.

Was directed to NYU Langone Healtha leading medical center for facial transplants, which performed the procedure on May 27.

Whole eye transplantation has long been the Holy Grail of medical scienceand although researchers have had some success in animals, where they restored partial vision, it had never been performed on a living person before.

It’s uncharted territory, but we’re looking forward to exploring it,” he said in an interview with AFP Eduardo Rodriguezwho led the intervention.

It was Rodriguez’s fifth face transplant and “we were able to reduce the time from 36 hours to 21 hours since I started in 2012,” he said, adding that face transplants are no longer an experimental procedure and should be taken into account. consideration” standard of care” in some cases of serious disfigurement.

The transplanted left eye appears very healthy, the retinal ophthalmologist said Vaidehi Dedania. It has a good blood supply, maintains blood pressure and generates an electrical signal, even though James is not yet able to see. “But we have a lot of hope,” he added.

“This is a big problem,” he said‘AFP Kia Washingtonprofessor of surgery at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, who has worked in the same field for 15 years, praised her colleagues.

Daniel Pelaez of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miamiwho has been working toward the same goal, told AFP: “The transplant of a human eye at NYU Langone represents a pivotal moment in our shared quest to restore sight and offers hope to countless individuals around the world.”

James, whose right eye remained intact, was considered an ideal candidate because his need for a facial transplant it meant he would still need immunosuppressant drugs. This meant that an eye transplant would be worth attempting even if it only provided aesthetic value.

“I can smell again, I can eat again, taste food. For the first time in a year and a half, I was able to kiss my wife,” she told AFP in an interview. “I want to go out in public now and not wear a mask and cover up.”

“I want to get it to as many people as possible who may not know about this option, especially as it relates to the eye,” he continued. “Even though it didn’t work for me, it was a start, so maybe Dr. Rodriguez could learn something different to do next time.”

Given the time that has passed since the surgery, Washington said he doesn’t think it’s likely that James’ eye will regain vision, but “I never say something is impossible,” he added.

The NYU Langone team said they used bone marrow-derived adult stem cells to promote nerve repair.

Achieving the goal of restoring vision could involve adopting other cutting-edge approaches, Washington said, including gene therapy to harness the optic nerve’s inherent healing ability; using a device called a nerve band to protect the tissue; or using devices that collect signals and bypass the damaged path.

“We are making great progress in treatments to promote optic nerve regeneration that could accompany eye transplantation,” Jeffrey Goldberg, who is leading similar efforts at Stanford University’s Byers Eye Institute, told AFP.

“These additional therapies will allow the donor eye to meaningfully connect to the brain and restore significant visual function to blind patients everywhere.”

Good news which is an indication of the guaranteed progress that surgery is making.