The codes of money and social status change rapidly in these times of technocapitalism. The last time Kim Kardashian boasted on Instagram to access elite medical technology was to prove that his ass was real, without dyes or preservatives. But last August the businesswoman published another event that has given her greater peace of mind and all the illusion of control that she needed, at least for a year. Wearing slippers and gray hospital clothes, Kim posed in front of an MRI machine, a tube in which she presumably spent an hour without barely moving to examine each of her organs, and concluded that, for now, it is a person without disorderly growing lumps that could cause immediate discomfort.

He postwith nearly 30,000 comments – its publications have between 4,000 and 7,000 – caused a real case of collective FOMO (acronym for Fear of Missing Out, which refers to the fear of missing out on something, enhanced by the hyperstimulation of social networks). Half the world seemed to be wondering: do I need an MRI to get ahead of the future? Do I have to request a loan?

More information

Kardashian went through the scanner offered for between $1,000 and $2,500 by Prenuvo, based in Redwood, California, which promises to detect tumors, brain aneurysms and degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis at a very early stage. The company is part of a flourishing industry supported by strong investors, but also by rebounds from the increasingly less solvent industry. streaming. Ezra, Neko Health and SimonMed are other companies that sell MRIs to healthy people.

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

Neko Health, created by Daniel Ek, co-founder of Spotify, has raised $65 million this year in a financing round. Prenuvo raised 70 million in 2022, and its shareholders include former model Cindy Crawford and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The company benefits from an unprecedented alliance between fashion and medicine: during New York Fashion Week, several designers and models alternated posts of catwalk shows with full-body MRI scans on Instagram. A fusion that can explain the hype —extravagant and intensive promotion, according to the Oxford dictionary— who lives this medical technology.

The demand grows. On the one hand, there are the so-called biohackers, highly paid technological professionals convinced of being able to cheat biology, and on the other, and they are the majority, people who have had a bad diagnosis from someone close to them and decide to invest in minimizing uncertainty. Neko Health records 1,000 MRIs done and a waiting list of 11,000 people. Ezra recognized the newspaper The New York Times a spike in requests after Kardashian’s post.

The oncologists and radiologists consulted observe these practices with a mixture of disbelief and skepticism: Why would a healthy person want to undergo a long and sometimes unpleasant procedure without a clinical indication that justifies it?

“Screening – tracking a disease in a person without symptoms based on parameters such as age or risk factors – is done with a clear clinical indication, when there is strong evidence of its effectiveness and the balance between costs, benefits and benefits.” risks,” explains Dr. Olga Monteagudo, from the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine. “These programs are designed to benefit the population as a group and not specific individuals; opportunistic screening strategies are not feasible for the population due to their high cost and the low probability of finding tumors without a specific clinical indication,” says Dr. Rodrigo Sánchez. -Varona, member of SEOM (Spanish Society of Medical Oncology) and oncologist at Hospital 12 de Octubre. In Spain, eight agencies of the Carlos III Institute prepare official reports on the convenience of including or not screening in the portfolio of services of the health system.

“Medical tests are consumed in the same way that other unnecessary things are purchased” Milagros Otero, radiologist

When asked Asunción Torregrosa, president of SERAM (Spanish Society of Medical Radiology) and radiologist at Hospital La Fe in Valencia, about what can be seen in a full-body MRI, the first thing she tries to do is reassure: this MRI has no ionizing radiation, that risk does not exist in the fashionable scanner. However, he doesn’t find it very useful. “A full-body MRI without organ-specific sequences has poor resolution and is not the most effective for detecting incipient lesions. A lesion visible on a full-body MRI is probably already causing symptoms, at least in cancer cases. I find it more useful to detect an aneurysm,” says the doctor. She says that she could have one of these MRIs to feel calmer about the low back pain she suffers from, but she prefers not to go through the trance: “It is a long test, at least 40 minutes in which you should not move, the options for error are high.”

What comes after finding a dubious image is “a chain reaction of diagnostic tests with little value, some invasive, that generate anxiety and suffering,” says Dr. Milagros Otero, radiologist at the University Hospital of Vigo. A 2019 meta-analysis that studied 5,000 healthy people undergoing this test concluded that 16% of diagnoses were false positives. Only 32% of patients had any “clinically relevant anomaly” detected.

Poorly managed frustration

Otero wonders how often this test should be performed to maintain peace of mind. A doubt shared by Dr. Carlos Álvarez Fernández, medical oncologist at the Central University Hospital of Asturias: “What would be the frequency to be calm: two, three, five or ten years?” he asks. “Any test, no matter how sophisticated it may be, always has a limit, from there we will not obtain more information and we will continue the same. “Whoever gets into a machine must be aware of that.” “There is no extra protection with an annual whole-body IMR. I have seen tumors grow in three months,” reflects Otero, and ditches: “It seems to me to be the umpteenth phenomenon of consumerism. Medical tests are consumed in the same way as other unnecessary things are purchased. “It is a non-clinical social indication.”

In Spain, full-body IMR is indicated to search for distant metastases in some types of cancer and in degenerative muscle pathologies that tend to develop malignant lesions in the kidney and pancreas, confirmed by the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology.

For a privileged class, the last frontier to conquer is health control. People who worship a single god, technology, and ask him for the impossible: to extend life free of disease and, ultimately, eliminate aging. Cinthya Molina, a psycho-oncologist with a practice at Sha Wellness Clinic, knows well a profile of powerful people who poorly manage frustration. The possibility of doing an exhaustive check of the body from time to time is a “candy” for one of our modern neuroses, taking tests to try to anticipate the inevitable, that one day we will get sick. “The pathological thing is wanting to control even the uncontrollable: when we are going to die and from what.” She adds that there is a profile of a person with economic resources who finds it very difficult to help when the doctor tells them, when faced with an illness, that there is nothing else to do. “It is difficult for them to accept that for once they have lost control.”

Dr. Álvarez states that everyone is free to spend their money as they want, but remember that an imaging test has an intention. He hopes to confirm or rule out a suspected diagnosis, and he cites a phrase that he was taught when he was MIR: “He who does not know what he is looking for does not understand what he finds.” “It is attributed to the French physiologist Claude Bernard. “It was the first thing that came to mind with this story.”

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_