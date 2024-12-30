12/30/2025 at 12:34 p.m.





















Many languages ​​said that Roca Rey would not even want to see Jiménez Fortes in painting in the latter’s land. Well there you have it: Andrés announces himself with Saúl in the Picasso bullfight in Malaga, one of the great events of the bullfighting Holy Week, a poster that could overshadow others of already recognized stature. Because the shortlist is completed by Juan Ortega, a name that moves further and further away from Sevillian Easter Sunday because of what you already know very well: oh, Santander, jewel of the north; Oh, words that are carried by the wind and lawsuits of bad arts that from time to time arise around the purest stage.

The Malagueta bulls will be from Álvaro Núñez, the rancher with an enduring hobby who is looking for his own stamp. The date: April 19, by the work and grace of Lances de Futuro, a company led by José María Garzón, enemy of Ramón Valencia – in alliance with the Matilla house in Cuatro Caminos – for the pearl of the Maestranza.

One day after Glory Saturday, April 20, the desired Resurrection poster will be held in Seville, where Morante de la Puebla returns along with Daniel Luque and, almost certainly, Alejandro Talavante. Bullfighters from Puerta del Príncipe, so Valencia has the exact argument, although quite a few will miss the name of one from Triana after completing the task of exact bullfighting.

Two dates to dream and attend, but whoever wants to see the greatest figure – who has said no to Resurrección -, the Ortega of Florentino’s work and the bullfighter who wet the ears of the Peruvian, should stop by Malaga first.