Young people, teenagers on the autism spectrum, athletes, teachers, human rights defenders, artists and journalists are among the thousands of people arrested in Venezuela after protesting against the victory of Nicolás Maduro as president-elect according to the National Electoral Council, but which, one week before the election, has not been able to be proven because the body has not presented the minutes.

Nicolás Maduro himself announced this Saturday that 2,000 people have been arrested in protests against the official result of the presidential elections, of which the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed him the winner.

Going out has become a high-risk decision. The streets of Caracas are filled with sadness, but also indignation and hope that the data provided by the opposition will lead to a change of government.

But there is also much fear. The regime’s security forces – which also include armed civilians – have killed 20 people according to figures provided by the Victims Monitor, an initiative of journalists and civil organizations.

Of those 20 murders, all by firearm, 31 percent are attributed to gunmen identified as colectivos (paramilitaries or civilians who support Chavez), while state security forces are implicated in 24 percent of the deaths, according to the Monitor report.

“There is fear, of course. Every day, buses go through the community warning over loudspeakers that anyone who wants to protest should face the consequences,” a citizen who preferred to remain anonymous told EL TIEMPO. She lives in the 23 de enero neighborhood, an area that is no longer Chavista, as demonstrated in these elections, but lives under the control of armed groups loyal to the Maduro government.

The Penal Forum, an independent NGO that documents arbitrary arrests and killings by the State, has been able to verify 835 detainees, of which 79 are adolescents, but this does not mean that the number cannot be higher.

On Friday night, in Zone 7 of Caracas – a police detention center – hundreds of parents were the protagonists of a dramatic act, singing the national anthem as they watched their children who went out to protest, being taken in patrol cars to the Yare prison, a facility that is considered highly dangerous. “Glory to the brave people who threw off the yoke”, they sang through tears and with great force. “I love you, son” can be heard in each recorded video. None of the detainees have been allowed the right to a defense.

“There will be no forgiveness or mercy for those arrested,” said Nicolás Maduro in one of his speeches in front of a few hundred followers. “I have decided to create these two maximum security prisons for all the new generation gangs that are involved in riots and criminal attacks,” insisted President Nicolás Maduro, who refuses to show his records to verify his victory.

On Friday, while Maduro and eight candidates appeared before the Supreme Court of Justice – with a Chavista majority – in response to a request from Maduro for this body to “determine the truth”, the CNE announced a second bulletin, without showing the minutes or breaking down the results.

In it, with 96.87 percent of results transmission, Maduro won with 6,408,844 votes, 51.95 percent, while the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, obtained 5,326,104 votes, with 43.18 percent.

“Nobody believes them, everyone knows that he lost. We don’t want him. He and his entire group should go, please leave us in peace, go far, far away,” said a motorcycle driver who lives in the Petare neighborhood, which was once very close to Chavismo and is now one of the neighborhoods that most expressed its disagreement with the results of last Sunday.

For the movement of Nicolás Maduro, The violence in the streets was sponsored by the opposition and by Maria Corina Machado, who announced that she was in hiding to protect her life. “That devil, that demon,” Maduro told her on national television.

According to the regime, 12 universities, seven preschools, 21 schools, 34 high schools, 250 police stations, three hospitals, six diagnostic centers, a high-tech center, 30 outpatient clinics, a pharmacy, six food distribution centers, a radio station, 11 subway stations, 38 buses burned, a train attacked, as well as 27 monuments and statues of Simon Bolivar, Hugo Chavez and Caciques. In addition, they were going to knock down a statue of the blessed Jose Gregorio Hernandez.

The protesters burned 10 PSUV offices, attacked a sewage treatment plant, the San Jacinto barracks, and the Ministry of Housing. They burned 10 CNE offices, and tried to throw grenades at Miraflores. “The attackers were migrants who were trained in Texas,” said Maduro.

The surprising thing is that in his speech, Maduro did not present evidence of any of these attacks. What they did present were photos of alleged documents forged by the opposition, but so far this has had no impact.

The opposition, in a bold move, published the results with their minutes on a website. Although Jorge Rodriguez, Maduro’s campaign manager, says that the opposition only has 9,000 minutes, there are 24,532 on the website (81.70 percent) and they give Edmundo Gonzalez the win with 7,156,462 votes, compared to 3,241,461 votes for Nicolas Maduro.

The presentation of these reports is what has kept Venezuelans hopeful for change, but the outlook is not looking easy. State repression has been very strong, accompanied by mechanisms for denouncing opponents through mobile applications.

For the Center for Political and Government Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University, It is crucial to resolve the “conflict” and “considers it urgent that the will of the Venezuelans expressed on July 28 in the process to elect the President of the Republic be respected”which is why it demands that the National Electoral Council show the authentic minutes signed by the members of the table and allow the technical verification of each one of them.”

For political scientist Leandro Rodríguez Linares, “all the vestiges of democracy that remained, which were few, practically ruins, have been demolished. We see how not only has the will of Venezuelans been stolen through the vote, but a more than gigantic fraud has been committed, extremely blatant in the eyes of the world,” he told this newspaper.

Another dangerous aspect, says the analyst, is that “Formally, there is a Castro-style political system. The great fears that we Venezuelans had over the last 25 years since July 28 have been confirmed and the system of government that prevails in Cuba has been formally established.”

The case of Victor Bustos

“Oh, my dad,” lamented the children of Víctor Bustos, one of the civilians killed for protesting the disputed re-election of Nicolás Maduro.

“They took his life unjustly, he was not a bad person, not a criminal, he just got away…” recalled Jennifer Ibarra, Victor’s cousin, without being able to complete the sentence. Francisco Bueno, also a cousin of this 35-year-old worker, says that, apparently, he was shot by police in Valencia, Carabobo state.

They were the ones shooting, they weren’t shooting with pellets but with real bullets.

“They were the ones shooting, they weren’t shooting with pellets but with real bullets,” he told AFP.

Victor, father of a 16-year-old girl and two children aged 10 and 1, was shot in the chest.

“If you are in a peaceful march, they should not use force or shoot at citizens. They cannot kill the country, the people, the people who go out to defend their vote, to fight for a better Venezuela,” Bueno stressed.