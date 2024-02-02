PTista shares photo after launch event for the Santos-Guarujá tunnel (SP); It is the 1st submerged structure in Latin America

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared this Friday (2.Feb.2024) that “whoever wanted a lucky president can know that they elected him”. The PT member shared, in his profile on X (ex-Twitter), a photo of you at the launch event for the underwater tunnel that will connect Santos to Guarujá, in São Paulo. “There are people who complain that governing is difficult. Not me, I like it”, he said. The project, budgeted at R$5.8 billion, is the largest under the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and will be made possible through a PPP (Public-Private Partnership).