Yesterday Portugal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, were left out of the European Championship in the round of 16. The Portuguese was having a great tournament, he had 5 goals in three games, which invited us to think that they could be a clear favorite to win the championship. The Portuguese defended the title with a great generation of footballers, which Santos has not been able to fully enhance. Yesterday Portugal ended up attacking with more heart than tactical order, and they probably deserved more, but the coach could have done much more with the team he had.
At 36 years old, everything invites us to think that this has been Cristiano’s last European Championship, but taking into account the ambition of this player and what he takes care of, I would not rule out that we could see him in the next one.
The next European Championship will be held in Germany in 2024. By that time, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 39 years old, and although it is true that we already see him at a lower physical level than when he was 25 years old, the player has always said that he wants to play until 40.
The “bug” is a competitive beast, and although at that time I caught him playing in a team smaller than Juventus, or even in a team from the United States, his scoring ability and experience would be an addition to a Portuguese team that is sure who will have a candidate team for everything.
The debate would be whether Portugal would benefit from a generational change to give more importance to the new talents that have emerged. In the end, players like Cristiano have a lot of weight in their team, and they condition the line-ups, so perhaps it would be good for the Portuguese to invest in young footballers. But on the other hand, in short tournaments like this, Cristiano would be able to give it his all in a short space of time despite his age, so they would benefit a lot from his goals and experience. What we are sure of is that CR7 will try in every way to be available to continue breaking records.
