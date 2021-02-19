The calendar has put Real Mallorca to the test and for the second week in a row, the Balearic team welcomes a firm candidate for direct promotion at home. First it was Espanyol, who took the three points, and now Almería arrives.

Asked by the vermilion coach Luis García if the visit of Almería represents another test for his team, the answer is overwhelming: “It is not an examination of this team, it is, yes, a game very similar to last week, Although it is true that Espanyol is the same to us as Almería, and not because they are better or worse, but because they are different, and I understand that Almería is a rival that is behind us and that they are coming home, but I have the feeling that that this is going to be a constant fight from here to the end whatever happens on Sunday, whether we win, draw or lose and whatever happens then we will have to go to Logroño to win, and then to Cartagena and that in addition to us, Espanyol and Almería, we must not rule out Leganés, Rayo Vallecano and Sporting, and also I think none of us are going to score as many points in this second round as in the first, because what these three teams did (in reference to the first three classified) in the first round was incredible and it will be difficult to repeat it. “

After this reflection between the best and the second round, the Mallorcan coach makes an analysis of the rival’s characteristics and the similarities and differences between the two teams: “Almería is, with small differences, the team that most resembles us, that just takes the ball from behind in a combinatorial game whenever possible, while other teams, if they cannot, choose to play longer as Espanyol did to us last week in the second half, and I think that in this sense Almería takes risks “.

What’s more, the man from Madrid adds that “we are the two teams that use the category’s combinative game the most, and I’m not saying it’s the best, I mean the style we use, and then there are differences and we are much more mobile than they and they are much more physical than us, they are a team with a high physique, spectacular strength, and we have much more mobility and more exchange of positions “, pointing out that Almería has a better counterattack than us “.

On the pressure his team supports being the leader and receiving rivals of such weight as Espanyol and Almería consecutively, with defeat against the Catalans and the obligation now to have to overcome the Andalusians, Luis García assures that “the group is emotionally very strong and I believe that we are prepared and mentalized for the ups and downs and the defeats and the victories that will come without altering us much, the team is well and transmits good feelings”.

Regarding the difficulties that Mallorca is having at home with four defeats and two draws, and yet it does not lose far from the island, Luis García also makes a reflection on the matter: “I have thought about that a bit and it is a very curious, and I have heard comments that Mallorca is having a bad season at home, lie !, there is a lie, that is not an opinion, Mallorca is the sixth team at home, it is not a great season but it is not a bad season , Anyone who says that Mallorca is having a bad season at home is lying, but I repeat, that is not an opinion, that is data “, adding to compensate that” what is not normal is what we are doing abroad, yes which is illogical, taking eight wins and four draws away from home does not enter my head, why? I can’t find them, we are not a team that changes anything from when they play at home or away, we always try to play the same way”.

Sportingly, Luis García has stated that he recovers Sastre and Baba for the call, andto recovered from his muscular injuries, although not to be headlines, while on the other hand he added that there is “an important player, I am not going to say who he is, it is doubt and we will not know if he can be there until before the game.”

On the other hand, the possible ownership this Sunday of the winter reinforcements Mollejo and Álvaro is not ruled out.