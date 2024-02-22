During the last episode of the television program Who has seenFederica Sciarelli returned to the case of Liliana Resinovich. The presenter focused on an important point regarding the 63-year-old's relationship with her husband Sebastiano Visintin and with her friend Claudio Sterpin.

Liliana Resinovich, on the day of her disappearance, left the house to go to her friend Claudio or at least that's what the man said. The two were having an affair and she had decided to leave her husband to go and live with him. A version which Sebastiano however does not have never believed. The only certain thing, underlines Federica Sciarelli, is that that day the woman had left both of his phones at home and it never got to his friend.

Claudio Sterpin tried to contact Liliana Resinovich

When Claudio Sterpin realized he was too late, he started texting and calling her. Just on one of those calls, he has Sebastiano replied. The two men did not say anything to each other, the conversation lasted a few seconds, as the telephone records show. Sterpin explained that he apologized and hung up as soon as he realized it was a male voice.

Sebastiano then has blocked that number on his wife's phone and went to file a missing person's report. Why did the man block Claudio's number if he has always declared that he never knew of his presence in Liliana's life? Who has seen he asked this question to Sebastiano, who declared that he had done so because his wife had confided in him that sometimes she received strange calls and she blocked the numbers. Calls in which someone could be heard panting.

However, Claudio Sterpin did not seem very convinced after listening to his husband's words. Liliana didn't have them never told about those calls.

I called because I was worried. I expected an answer from Liliana, of course. I heard a man's voice and so I was certainly impressed. My role was to wait for her at my house that day. She was supposed to arrive with a little delay but nothing more.

Lili never made it to the Wind store

Cluadio said that Liliana had called him to tell him that she would go to Wind first and would therefore arrive at him a little late. But the 63-year-old never went to that shop and no trace of her has been lost. Sterpin believes he wanted to buy a new phone. Sebastiano, however, continues to reiterate that the relationship exists only in that man's head and that there is nothing between him and his wife. never been anythingotherwise Lili would have told him.

What really happened to the woman? After the exhumation, the second autopsy has already begun. The main purpose is to understand if they exist harmful to the body and whether it was the same frozen after a possible crime.