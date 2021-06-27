There is no evil that does not come for good, nor a saying from which one cannot learn. Still, how many sayings can she remember in five minutes? Take the test. Ten? Twenty? Thirty? Depending on their age, maybe even older, although there are many young people who are under five. This has been verified numerous times by Julia Sevilla, director of the projects on paremias –short statements that transmit messages that incite reflection– at the Cervantes Virtual Center and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid.

She has spent half her life dedicating herself to preserving this linguistic treasure and regrets that “proverbs live difficult moments.

The older ones use them less and less (many have died) and the younger ones hardly use or know them ». Furthermore, it does not help the bad reputation these phrases have unjustly earned, as they are considered, by many, “vulgar, peasant, or linguistic fossils.”

For Seville it is the opposite, they are like time capsules that

“They allow us to get to know a society that existed and that transmitted the wisdom it acquired through day-to-day experience”. In fact, that many sayings have endured for generations shows and justifies their value.

In other cases, the sayings are adapted to the times, thus emerging more ‘modern’ paremias such as

‘Who gets up early, centrifuges’, a saying that has begun to become popular with the rise in electricity in 2021, because putting the washing machine at the middle of the day can be very expensive; or

‘God raises them and they get infected’, that portrays the context of the pandemic that we have lived through since 2020.

“It is a game that is known as de-automation and that responds to the alteration of an existing saying to create another”, clarifies Sevilla. The same has happened with others such as:

‘Nobody knows what they have until they tidy up their room’, ‘Eyes that do not see, raincoat that steals you’, ‘The one who laughs last did not understand the joke’ or ‘Do wrong and do not look at which one’. Some of which are more humorous than moralizing in motivation, by the way.

Publish it on the internet



“The interesting thing about sayings is that they are very versatile and make it easy and attractive to play with them, motivating their change and evolution,” says the professor. However,

being ironic with them is not enough to keep them. For this reason, from the Cervantes Institute and the

Magazine ‘Paremia’ (the first Spanish magazine and the second in the world dedicated to the conservation and study of sayings) seek to awaken interest in these statements, especially among the youngest.

– How?

– A year ago we opened an Instagram profile called

@revista_paremia And, since then, we have carried out an activity with universities that has been very fruitful. We ask the teachers to invite their students to send us paremias that they know, along with a brief explanation of it and a photograph that illustrates it. It is a good incentive, because young people love to take photos and there are some really good ones. In fact, it is working so well that no longer only

we receive sayings from Spanish students, but also from Italians, English, Romanians, Mexicans, and even Vietnamese! – Seville tells with emotion. They also organize talks in institutes and announce awards, among other initiatives.

Likewise, the specialist encourages adults to collect those they know. «We have a great richness in our language that sometimes we do not know how to value. If we want to preserve the sayings, let us publish the ones we know on the internet, because nowadays what is not on the internet seems to not exist ». Another alternative is to send them to Paremia magazine through the mail:

paremia@gmail.com.

Some may no longer be able to recover from oblivion but, as the saying goes: ‘Better late than never’.