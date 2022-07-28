Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe

In the fifth meeting of heads of state since Biden took office, Xi warned the US president against “playing with fire”. (Archive photo) © Mandel Ngan/AFP

In a nearly two-hour phone call, Chinese head of state Xi Jinping warned US President Biden against interfering in the Taiwan conflict.

Washington DC/Beijing – A planned visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has exacerbated tensions between China and the US over how to handle the political situation in the island nation of Taiwan. While the country insists on its independence, hardly any nation recognizes it diplomatically China Taiwan’s membership in the People’s Republic and has been relying on military provocation for months.

In a two-hour phone call with the US President Joe Biden has the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping now a threat to the United States which makes it clear that Western interference in the Taiwan conflict will not be accepted: “Those who play with fire will perish,” quoted the official news agency Xinhua on Thursday (July 28) from the “candid and profound” video slot Beijing and Washington D.C

Biden in talks with Xi: US position on China has ‘not changed’

Xi Biden recalled an agreement concluded in 1979 that obliged the United States to align its relations with Taiwan on a “one China policy” that recognizes the island state’s affiliation with China. Biden stressed that the US position has not changed since the deal was signed, even though the country has promised military support to Taiwan in the event of an armed attack by China.

Such an attack seems increasingly likely to experts since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that should be reunited with the mainland – if necessary by military force. Representatives of the country also threatened military intervention if Pelosi traveled to Taiwan. On Wednesday (July 27), a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman reiterated Beijing’s “strict” refusal and announced that if necessary, Pelosi’s plane would be prevented from landing in Taiwan.

Biden-Xi talks: China-US channels must ‘stay open’

According to the White House, Biden’s primary goal is to erect “guard rails” in the US-China relationship. The lines of communication between Biden and Xi should remain open because they have to, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. There are “issues that can be agreed upon with China” and others where “frictions and tensions are evident”.

The latter included the news magazine Newsweek Kirby cited, for example, the conflict over Taiwan, aggressive behavior by China in the Indo-Pacific, economic tensions between the two countries and China’s position on the Russian attack on the Ukraine. The video summit was the fifth meeting between the two presidents since Biden took office a year and a half ago. Irrespective of this, mistrust between the two countries has continued to deepen. (ska with AFP)