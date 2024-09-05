NYT: Ukrainian Armed Forces cadets had little time to reach bomb shelter in Poltava

The head of the 179th joint training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Poltava, Igor Matsiuk, explained the large number of victims of the Russian strike. He told this to The New York Times (NYT).

The source of the publication indicated that the information spread on the Internet about the raid during the formation of military personnel on the parade ground is unreliable. Matsiuk indicated that the missiles fell during classes, when people were in classrooms.

According to him, two missiles hit the facility, and the cadets had too little time between strikes to get to the bomb shelter.

Those who were in the classrooms near the shelter and managed to get there quickly survived. Igor MatsiukDirector of the 179th Joint Training Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the morning of September 3, Russian missilemen struck the 179th training center of the Ukrainian Signal Corps (military unit A3990) in Poltava. This facility trained specialists in radar tracking (RLS) and electronic warfare (EW). According to both the Ukrainian and Russian sides, two Iskanders struck the cadets during the formation of personnel on the parade ground. At that time, there could have been over 500 military personnel there, as well as NATO instructors. Officially, 51 victims of the strikes were reported. However, in reality, this number could be several times higher and number in the hundreds.

Doctors and volunteers blamed for cadets’ deaths

After the attack on the training center, doctors arrived at the scene with poor training. Their colleague Igor Tkachev blamed the doctors for this.

He pointed out that there could have been far fewer casualties if quality equipment had been used to save the wounded and if the female medics with long nails had not been “screaming, shaking and not knowing what to do.”

Unfortunately, volunteers and medical command seem to have killed more people in Poltava yesterday than we were able to save. Igor Tkachevdoctor

Another person found guilty of the emergency was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Former adviser to the former head of the republic Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, said that, in addition to Poltava, the head of state is also guilty of the strikes on Lviv, where the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters.

According to him, Zelensky “sat down” from the Russian strikes. The political scientist emphasized that now the politician is trying to hush up the news about the strikes, but this, according to Soskin, will not help, since “the whole world sees it anyway.” “There is no good news for Ukraine on the front,” he concluded.

Air ambulances with bodies flying to Poland spotted in Poltava

Residents of Poltava noted that air ambulances were operating in the city all night after the attack on the training center. It is claimed that the bodies of at least 11 NATO officers on vacation and part-time instructors were delivered to Poland. Also, 38 seriously wounded people were taken abroad and sent to Germany.

Against the backdrop of the effective strike of the Russian Armed Forces on the cadets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian officer Kirill Sazonov said that Russian servicemen do not allow the enemy to gather in groups. He recalled a case when 12 soldiers “just gathered to smoke.” “As a result, half were wounded, half were 200,” the officer said. “One person is not a target. Two are a bad target. Three are already tense. If you have eight, that’s it, they will be shooting at you with everything,” Sazonov warned.