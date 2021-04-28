Zaround the political brand essence of the left, the Greens and the SPD, the happy halali belongs to the wealthy or those who are believed to be. The demand for the reinstatement of the property tax, which was suspended in 1997, or at least for the introduction of a property tax for the “rich”, is reliably found in the programs. Just as reliably, these economically risky demands were not found as a government goal in coalition agreements of a federal government, even if the SPD or the Greens were not only involved in them, but governed together.

So that this does not happen again after the pandemic, the red-red-green supporters of such redistribution in Robin Hood fashion are mobilizing early this time. The driving force are the usual suspects: lobby groups that make a living from the political management of poverty in the country, or groups like Attac, who use Molotov cocktails to riot wherever they suspect power and influence.

As always, you will find an open ear with artists who would like to make the world better not only with art. They are currently more willing to sign than usual because they themselves are looking into a financial abyss in the Corona crisis – and the federal government is not offering them any prospects from the lockdown.

Why not Cuba right away?

Under the misleading motto “He who has, he gives”, the colorful alliance has started a signature campaign. Misleading because it is not about a request for voluntary renunciation or donation, but a call for multiple state plundering “rich”: What is demanded is a property levy like in Argentina plus a property tax “with a high tax rate” and the tightening of inheritance tax in particular on business assets, plus a higher top income tax rate.

Argentina as a role model, seriously? Why not Cuba right away? Argentina is not finding its way out of its bitter debt crisis because for decades it has pursued economic policies that are anti-competitive and anti-investment in favor of a few oligarchic families. The once rich country will only emerge from the crisis if it again offers investors reliable, business-friendly framework conditions – and holds back with taxes.

One would think that in view of the Argentine misery, word got around to the far left in Germany that one should strengthen companies and top performers if one wants to grow out of a crisis and high debts. Far from it: it is better to cling to the not eradicable economic misconception that the money lies uselessly in the coffers of the “rich” who prefer to loll around on the sun deck again.

But the large fortunes in this country are mostly tied up in medium-sized business assets, many “rich” work hard and take high risks as entrepreneurs. The crisis is unlikely to have left its mark on many assets; the Corona recession has touched reserves.

Property taxes and levies also intervene in the weakened substance and hit companies in the difficult phase after the deep recession. Anyone who hopes for full state coffers and more justice from an attack on assets also believes in the man in the moon.