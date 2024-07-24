Brazilian president said he was “scared” by Venezuelan’s mention of a “bloodbath” if he loses the election

Venezuelan President and candidate for re-election, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), reacted this Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) to the president’s speech Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) expressing concern about your statement about the possibility of a “blood bath” if he loses the elections. On Monday (22.Jul), Lula said he had “scared” with speech.

“I didn’t lie. I just made a reflection. Whoever got scared should have a cup of chamomile tea.”Maduro declared at a rally in the city of San Carlos, the capital of the state of Cojedes, in the northwest of the country.

The Venezuelan did not directly mention the Brazilian head of state, but used the same term as him. “Peace, popular power and the perfect civic-military-police union will triumph in Venezuela”he said.

Lula told journalists from international agencies that Maduro needs to respect the democratic process for the country to return to normal. The PT member said that the leader of the neighboring country needs to learn how to win and lose elections.

“I was shocked by Maduro’s statement that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath. Whoever loses the elections gets a bloodbath. Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay. When you lose, you leave.”he declared.

Blood bath

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) said on Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) that the country could end up in “blood bath” It is “civil war” if he loses the elections.

The statements were made during a campaign rally held in the Parroquia de La Vega, in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

In this ocasion, Maduro asked voters to ensure the “biggest victory in electoral history”.

“On July 28, if you don’t want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war as a result of the fascists, let’s guarantee the greatest success, the greatest victory in the electoral history of our people.”said the Venezuelan leader.

Watch (42s):