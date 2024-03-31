The fasting person must perform the prayers on time and not delay them. According to the words of God Almighty: “Guard the prayers and the middle prayer, and stand before God in obedience.” [البقرة: 238]. If he delays it beyond its time, then his fast is valid, and the fasting person should be careful to take for himself means that will help him perform the prayer on time. Until the reward of fasting and prayer is complete for him.