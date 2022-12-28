The stuffed animal that Emanuela Brahja’s mother had placed at the place where she died was stolen

There is no peace for the family of Emanuela Brajathe small one 11 year old girl who lost his life too soon. Some time after her disappearance, the place where the very young girl died has been desecrated. Someone stole the puppet they had left to remember her young life cut short on her.

Mother Esmeralda he had left a puppet at the site where his 11-year-old daughter had lost her life just over a year ago. It was 11 October 2021 when in via Pontarola in Reschigliano di Campodarsego, in the province of Padua, Emanuela died.

For his 13th birthday, his mother placed a puppet on the sidewalk. But someone took him away in the night. A truly ignoble gesture for the girl’s family who would have turned 13 on December 18th.

Whoever did it, come forward and for whoever took it I hope you had a nice Christmas.

This is the mother’s comment on social media, where she vented because she was very angry. Many mothers have decided to give her a hand, filling the sidewalk full of flowers, to remember the 11-year-old girl who was hit a few hundred meters from her home.

Mother and family always bring gifts to the place where the very young Emanuela lost her life. And it wouldn’t be the first time such a theft has taken place. Also last year a soft toy lasted a few hours.

Many remember Emanuela Brahja, after someone stole the puppet given to her by her mother for her 13th birthday

The very young girl lost her life while riding her bike, when a Mercedes van driven by a 36-year-old Venetian man hit her in the face. Even if she was going 40 kilometers per hour.

Rescue intervened promptly, but, despite being transported to the pediatric hospital in Padua, they were unable to do anything to save her life.