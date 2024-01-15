Chiara Ferragni, the philosopher Zecchi: “This is why the real puppeteer in this story remained hidden”

Chiara Ferragni continues to be at the center of media debate following the scandal of Balocco gate and the Antitrust investigation. But there are those who believe that his is not just a temporary period of difficulty but that the end has truly come for the influencer of his golden period. The philosopher Stefano Zecchi he has no doubts about this aspect: “Chiara Ferragni – Zecchi tells La Verità – is the Wanna Brands of modern times. She is the digital tele-barker, who though it doesn't just sell pandorobut a vision of lifepowered exclusively by consumption: a fairy world. His “fluidity” is his key, with which to guide fundamentally fragile people. in short, it is the symbol of a dramatic trend, which will certainly not end with its fall, because the real puppeteer, in this story, remained hidden. Currently, we await the next Ferragniwhich it certainly will be younger, fresher, perhaps even worse than the original“.

The philosopher enters into the merits of Balocco gate: “I don't believe – continues Zecchi to La Verità – in his good faith. I think he is in very bad faith: the goal was to make money at any cost. We are talking about people with hundreds of square meters of apartments transformed into communication workshops. Very intelligent people, very smart and also very well managed. The Ferragni phenomenon, I believe, is deflating by the same hand that had insufflated it. Today it was decided that the bubble had to burst. I am referring to those powerful economic realities that have used Ferragni as front-woman. They are the girl's puppeteers”. Zecchi also talks about Fedez: “Are you complaining about excessive media attention? It's an old story: all those who have made their fortune with externality, then when things go wrong they want to go back to internality. But it's not that easy. Even the times of social media, the old saying applies: you can't have your cake and eat it too“.

