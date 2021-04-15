Crisis, hyperinflation, falling purchasing power, economic sanctions … Venezuela, which has seen five million of its 30 million inhabitants flee, he is in an abyss from which it is difficult for him to get out.

“We are in a situation of save himself“, said the economist Asdrúbal Oliveros to summarize the current economic situation, also affected by a new coronavirus outbreak.

Nicolás Maduro is the one who commands in Venezuela, despite the recognition of Juan Guaidó as president in charge of fifty countries, including the United States, which seeks to pressure the departure of the heir of the late former president Hugo Chávez with sanctions.

“It is a fiction”Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told AFP about Guaidó’s power. “When a [gobierno] European wants to talk to Venezuela, he calls me. There is a state, a government that works. “

A change of government is not on the short-term horizon, experts agree.

Bolívares against dollars on a street in Caracas. AFP photo

The Maduro administration placed in penalties the origin of all the country’s problems.

“When a person did not receive their HIV treatment in 2017, when a person has not been vaccinated in December or in January of next year, Whose responsibility is it?“says Arreaza, who assures that multinationals such as Phillips and Siemens deny him technical assistance or spare parts for the electrical and health system.

“The sanctions have complicated the work of the authorities, but they also serve as an excuse for economic chaos“said a European observer who requested anonymity.

The opposition is in favor of maintaining the sanctions, despite the fact that some agree that they harm the common citizen more than the government.

Oil production, which reached 3.3 million barrels per day, today is just over 500,000 barrels, according to official figures. The government also attributes it to sanctions.

But José Toro Hardy, former director of the state PDVSA, refutes this version. “The damage comes from long before 2017. The oil industry it has seriously deteriorated due to the lack of investment, of maintenance “.

Venezuela, with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, has been forced to import gasoline from Iran despite the fact that it has a score of refineries in the world.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated at $ 48 billion by 2020, representing a drop of more than 80% compared to 2013.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) foresees a new contraction in 2021.

Venezuela went from being among the 30 economies of the world to position 100. “The size of the State has been drastically reduced,” explained Oliveros, about the rentier model that sustained high subsidies in the prices of gasoline, electricity and food.

Gifting economy

Imports were also divided by 10 since Maduro came to power in 2013, said the expert.

With the downturn of the economy, the informal sector has exploded. “People have more than one job, they sell cakes, act as taxis, bring something from the United States and resell it,” says Oliveros.

The oil company PDVSA ceased to be the engine of the Venezuelan economy. Bloomberg

“There is an economy of rummaging”, Explain.

Oliveros also highlights the “black parallel economy, with the exploitation of gold, drug trafficking … “.

For example, the smuggling of gasoline and diesel has expanded in the country, with the exception of Caracas.

A second wave of covid-19 it began to hit Venezuela as the economy reopened, after months of lockdown.

The outbreak, which authorities describe as “more virulent” and link to the Brazilian variant of the virus, has collapsed hospitals and clinics.

The government only recognizes about 177,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths, but oenegés and the opposition question these numbers arguing a high underreporting due to lack of diagnostic tests.

Source: AFP

