Estadão Content - 02/25/2024 – 18:37

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, said this Sunday (25) that “those who ask for amnesty already know that they will be condemned”. The minister's post on X (formerly Twitter) refers to statements made by former president Jair Bolsonaro at an earlier demonstration on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo. During the act, Bolsonaro asked deputies and senators for a project to amnesty prisoners from the acts of January 8, 2023, and said that the penalties being applied are beyond reasonableness. “Amnesty for the poor people who are trapped in Brasília,” he said.

Teixeira also stated, in X, that this Sunday's demonstration had the “look of a wake”. “Blessed by a pastor, with many candidates for heirs to the 'de cujus' estate.”

In addition to Bolsonaro, the speeches were made by pastor Silas Malafaia, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) and deputies Gustavo Gayer (PL -GO) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).