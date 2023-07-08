Home page World

From: Fangyi Chen

No more laptops in class? That’s what Grandpa’s typewriter is for. How a student deals with the laptop ban causes laughter on the internet.

Kassel – Today’s lecture halls would be unimaginable without laptops and tablets. There seems the good old typewriter like a relic from the past. A student brought the clatter of the typewriter back into class. He caused a stir on Tiktok.

Viral on Tiktok: “Teacher Banned Laptop So My Husband Became Quite Picky”

In an amusing Tiktok video, a student causes a wave of hilarity by picking up a typewriter in class after the laptop is banned from the classroom. You can see how the young man always stays calm and types loudly on the typewriter while his fellow students laugh in the background. Some even turn to stare at him and his typewriter. The video says in English: “The teacher banned the laptop, so my husband got petty”. The user who uploads the video writes about the video: “Whoa, that’s petty!”.

15,000 comments: “The ‘THING’ at the bottom of the page to start a new line. Classic”

Since its release, user @laughhard__’s video has garnered a staggering 2.6 million likes and nearly 16,000 comments as of July 7th. Over 46,000 users shared the viral video. Quite a few express their enthusiasm for the student and his creative approach. The comments are just as entertaining as the video itself:

“I’m impressed that he can operate such an old typewriter.”

“The ‘THING’ at the bottom of the page to start a new line. Classic.”

“The teacher is both impressed and upset at the same time.”

“I love this guy.”

“Is that the petty university?”

“He understood the task!”

The video does not show how effective and practical the old writing instrument really was. Nor what the teacher thought of his student’s action. It is also unclear where exactly the video was taken. But the video always caused amusement.

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully reviewed by editor Fangyi Chen before publication.