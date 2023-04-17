In the state parliament, which is called Bremische Bürgerschaft in the city-state, the CDU currently has the majority – for the first time since the Second World War. The SPD governs anyway, in a red-green-red coalition under Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte. Whether the CDU with its top candidate Frank Imhoff will end up ahead of the SPD again this time is an open question. The polls predict a neck-and-neck race.

For the Greens and their top candidate Maike Schaefer, it looks like third place.

What is already certain: The AfD will no longer be represented in the citizenship after the election. She is so hostile in Bremen that she submitted two electoral lists – none of which the state electoral committee approved.

The “Bürger in Wut” could benefit from this, a local party that is particularly successful in Bremerhaven and is positioned politically between the CDU and AfD. The party focuses on the issues of security and traffic and wants to merge with another small party, the Alliance Germany, after the state elections.

It will also be exciting for the FDP, which has to fear leaving another state parliament. Since the last federal election, she has been eliminated from Lower Saxony and Berlin, and she has failed to return to Saarland. Surveys in Bremen saw them sometimes below the five percent hurdle.