The government party, Morena, has ready the final questionnaire that it will apply to homes to choose its presidential candidate for the 2024 race. The survey will consist of several questions, but only one will have the greatest weight and will be answered by citizens by means of a ballot that they will later deposit in a ballot box. EL PAÍS has accessed the questionnaire prepared by Morena and which has already been agreed upon by all the participants. The defining question will be: “Soon Morena and her allies from the Labor Party and the Green Party are going to elect their candidate for the Presidency of Mexico. Of the options included in this ballot, which would you prefer? Could you secretly mark your answer and put it in the ballot box?”

The people surveyed in your household will receive a circular ballot on which the names of the six caps: Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of government of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, former Foreign Secretary; Adán Augusto López, former Secretary of the Interior; Ricardo Monreal, senator; Gerardo Fernández Noroña, deputy (PT), and Manuel Velasco, senator (Green). Respondents must mark the ballot and deposit it in the ballot box that the interviewers will take with them. On the ballot, only the first names of the applicants are mentioned, without alluding to their positions. This question for preference has a value of 75% of the entire survey and will be the decisive one.

Before receiving the ballot, people will have to go through this question: “Have you heard of…?”. Next, the pollster will mention each of the six applicants, in alphabetical order by last name. The possible answers will be: Yes, No, Don’t know/Didn’t answer (Don’t know/Don’t answer). For each corcholata If the citizen answers that they do know, the pollster will apply a battery of five questions to find out the perception of that applicant.

These five questions will be worth the remaining 25% of the questionnaire (5% each) and are the following, as this newspaper has been able to confirm: A) “What is your opinion about that person?” Possible answers: Good, Fair, Bad, Dk/Nc. B) “How honestly do you consider…?”: A lot, Somewhat, Little, Not at all, Don’t know/Don’t answer. C) “How close to people do you consider…?”: A lot, Somewhat, Little, Not at all, Don’t know/Don’t answer. D) “How much do you think you know the country?”: A lot, Somewhat, Little, Nothing, Don’t know/Don’t answer. E) “How much do you think you comply with what you say?”: A lot, Somewhat, Little, Nothing, Don’t know/Don’t answer. After answering these perception questions, the citizen proceeds to cross out the ballot. If he does not know any of the applicants, he will still receive the ballot.

The survey includes other items that will not impact the result, but that will help Morena to make electoral strategy decisions. These are questions about the intention of citizens to vote by party. One is: “If elections were held today to elect the president of Mexico, which party would you vote for?” The pollster will show the citizen a card with identifiers of the seven parties with national registration: Morena and hers allies of the PT and the Green; those that make up the opposition bloc Broad Front for Mexico: National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD); as well as the opposition Citizen Movement (MC), a loose verse that she has not wanted to join the Front and that she has decided to fight alone.

Morena survey format. COURTESY

Another question about voting intention will be: “Regardless of who you would vote for in the 2024 elections to elect the president of Mexico, which party do you feel most identified with?” The citizen will be able to select a formation and answer “A lot” or “Little”. The last question in this section is: “Now tell me, which party would you never vote for?” The citizen will select one of the seven listed options.

The survey control questions are sociodemographic and socioeconomic: age range; sex (only “male” or “female”); occupation; through which means it is reported; if you have social media accounts; how much you are interested in politics; degree of studies of the head of the household; how many bathrooms does the house have; how many cars do you have; if there is a network in the house Wifi; how many rooms are used for sleeping; if the people over 14 years of age who live there worked in the last month. The entire questionnaire is made up of 18 questions.

Top security issue

The ruling party determined since June that the survey be applied in housing to the open population, without distinction of their militancy. The only impediment for a person to be considered is that they do not have a voter identification card. The Morena leadership has already made the decision to apply 12,500 questionnaires. The party’s Survey Commission will conduct the entire exercise and will be assisted by four private firms to carry out “mirror surveys.” Questionnaires will be recorded using a tablet. Only the ballot question will be on paper. The survey teams will be accompanied by a representative from each corcholataso that each selected household will receive a group of up to eight subjects.

The National Council of Morena had defined that from this Monday it would begin the application of the survey. However, the uprising was postponed to Wednesday, as confirmed to this newspaper by sources participating in the exercise. On Monday the groups that will apply the survey were still being trained. This Tuesday they will travel to the areas where the surveys will be carried out, to begin the application first thing in the morning on Wednesday. The teams already have the territorial sampling where they should go to survey. The lifting period will last five days and will end next Sunday, September 3. Between the 4th and 6th the information will be processed. On the same 6 the results will be announced and Mexicans will know who, on the part of Morena, will be measured in the 2024 elections with the opposition.

The president of Morena, Mario Delgado, has reported that, as questionnaires are applied and the ballots of citizen preference accumulate at the polls, they will be transferred to Mexico City. Here they will be kept in a security vault contracted to a value transfer company. The documentation will be stored on that site until the time when the packages have to be opened to count the results, starting on September 4. The vault will be located at a point in the capital that will only be made known to the corcholartas.

