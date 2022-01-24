The name of Akira Toriyama is one of the best known in the world of manga and anime, especially for his most famous creation: dragon ball. Although the adventures of Goku are his best known work, it does not mean that it is the only thing he has done. In his career he also had other well-known and beloved characters, such as Aralethe protagonist of dr slump.

This sleeve of Akira Toriyama saw the light before dragon ballsince it was serialized from 1980 to 1984. In it we followed the fun adventures of Arale, a small and innocent robot girl who constantly got into trouble. However, she was quite powerful and in this way she solved adversities. This fact made some think about whether the infant was stronger than the Saiyan. Now we have the answer.

Akira Toriyama closes the debate on Arale and Goku

We know that Akira Toriyama likes to occasionally bring in characters from his other manga as guests. That was the case for Arale who has had some appearances in the adventures of dragon ball. On one occasion she even met the fearsome killer Tao Pai Pai. But himself, he never faced Goku.

However, since the doubt about a meeting between Goku Y Arale has existed for a long time Akira Toriyama already shared your opinion. In an interview that appeared on the Dragon Ball Adventure Special the mangaka finally put an end to the debate. When asked who would win, the creator of both immediately said that Arale it is the strongest.

It should be noted that this interview took place in 1987 when the original Dragon Ball manga was still in publication. Although at the time Akira Toriyama said that probably the paths of Arale Y Goku they would not meet again, they had a meeting years later. This also seems to confirm what the mangaka said.

In the 69th episode of the anime Dragon Ball Super We see to Goku Y Vegeta meet and confront Arale. Vegeta he was the first to fight, but the little girl was much more than the saiyan prince expected. With a few moves, the other daughter of Akira Toriyama knocked out the proud warrior.

When it was time to fight Goku they were only able to exchange a few beams of energy before Arale get distracted by a piece of poop. Although we may never see this matchup in action, at least we know who would be the winner for Akira Toriyama. Do you agree with him?

