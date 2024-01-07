One of the presenters of the 2024 Golden Globes, Amanda Seyfried (38 years old), is a well-known actress in Hollywood. She has participated in notable films such as the musical 'Mamma Mia', 'Ted' and 'Mank'. However, she had the opportunity to be part of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', the successful Marvel production, but she rejected the offer to play Gamora – a role that ultimately went to Zoe Saldaña – due to an unusual reason that she revealed in the 'Awards Chatter' podcast from The Hollywood Reporter.

Why did Amanda Seyfried reject playing Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'?

The talented actress, born in the United States, had explained her decision because she anticipated that the film would not be successful, but rather a failure both at the box office and with critics.

“I didn't want to be a part of the first Marvel movie that failed. I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree (Groot) and a raccoon (Rocket)?' It is clear that she was very wrong.”he expressed when admitting that he failed in his decision.

Rocket and Groot, characters from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. Photo: Marvel

“The script was great, it was all about not wanting to be that person. If you're the star of a giant movie like that and it flops, Hollywood doesn't forgive you. I've seen that happen to people and it was a huge, huge fear. I thought: 'is it worth it?'“shared Amanda Seyfried, who is also a singer and model.

The role of Gamora finally went to Zoe Saldaña, whose popularity grew after her outstanding performance in the Marvel film, leading her to participate in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Does Amanda Seyfried regret turning down the role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'?

Having refused to participate in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' project, which turned out to be a great success, Amanda Seyfried often reflects on her decision and daily questions whether she made a mistake. She feels that she wouldn't have enjoyed the acting process necessary for Gamora's character anyway.

“I'm not really a fan of Marvel movies and I think that's why I thought: 'I don't want to be green. It is a lot of work'. “I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about it once, about how long it took her to turn blue,” she mentioned, remembering Lawrence's role as Mystique in 'X-Men'. “And I thought that seems like hell on Earth, because then you get to set, you're there for a couple of hours and then you have to take everything off,” he revealed.

In the end, it seems to have been a bad decision on the part of the actress, considering that 'Guardians of the Galaxy' became one of Marvel's most successful films, grossing more than $2.5 billion at the box office worldwide.