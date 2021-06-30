The Benevento

The most interested is undoubtedly that of Benevento. Just take a look at the rules to understand why. In fact, article 49 paragraph 5 of the Noif reads: “In the event of an organic vacancy in the professional championships compared to the number that each league has identified (…) determined at the outcome of the procedures for issuing National Licenses or determined by revocation o forfeiture of affiliation or lack of requirements for participation in the Championship, the workforce will be integrated through the procedure for the readmission of the best placed among the relegated clubs of the same League “. The case of Salernitana would in fact fall within the “lack of requirements for participation in the championship” and it is therefore more than understandable that the last of the relegated to Serie B at the end of last season, Benevento, is trembling. The news arrived yesterday from the Football Association have warmed the spirits, but at the moment there is no new official communication. We stick to the note released in recent days, in which the president Oreste Vigorito expressed “all his solidarity with Salernitana, with the hope that he will be able to formalize the regular registration as soon as possible”, but at the same time he pointed out “that in the hypothesis of non-regular participation of the aforementioned club in the 2021/2022 football season, in implementation of existing rules and regulations, participation in the same will be the right of the undersigned club “. Attorney Eduardo Chiacchio, the club’s attorney, is monitoring the situation, but before any move we must wait for the Federal Council on 7 July.