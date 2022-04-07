The mandate of Pedro Castillo falters with the passing of the hours, during an acute social crisis in Peru, which has been intensified by several unpopular decisions that aroused the discomfort of the citizenry.

The leftist president has already gone through two recall votes in the Congress of his country, which were unsuccessful due to the lack of the necessary 87 votes. However, it would be in the eye of the hurricane and analysts do not download a possible resignation or a third request for the vote to be revoked.

Faced with this critical situation, which has been repeated over and over again in the Government of Peru, the unknown would be sown in who would take the reins of the Legislative, both temporarily and permanently.

It is understood that in the event of a forced or voluntary departure of the presidentDina Boluarte (the vice president) would take over as interim president, while the vice presidency would remain vacant.

Right away, Boluarte could call elections, in which the poles would reign in this country again, with Keiko Fujimori being one of the possible candidates for the country’s presidency.

Now, in the event that Boluarte does not want to take on the role of the presidency either, and understanding that there is no second vice president, it would be the Congress of Peru, with a majority opposed to the current government and headed by María del Carmen Alva, who take on the presidential role. .

According to the Peruvian Constitution, apart from the president’s resignation from his position, which must be approved by Congress, the other four causes of vacancy in the maximum position can be the death of the president, moral or physical incapacity, leaving the national territory without permission from Congress or failure to return within the estimated deadlines, as well as the violation of infractions set forth in article 117.

Of the above, Castillo was already accused of moral incapacity, being tried on March 28, in a vote that was unsuccessful and that then allowed the permanence of the president who days later would break out in a social crisis due to the increase in fuel and food prices.

Who is Dinah Boluarte?

Dina Ercilla Boluarte Zegarra is the 59-year-old Vice President of Peru, who took office on July 28, 2020 along with Pedro Castillo, in addition to the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, a position in which she has been since July 29 of the year in question.

Boluarte is a lawyer and politician born in the city of Chalhuanca, department of Apurímac, who has held public office since 20007, having worked in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status.

I reiterate my call to all trade union organizations, political leaders, professional associations, civil society, everyone: let’s join efforts to get out of this crisis.#UnitedForPeru – Dina Boluarte Z. (@DinaErcilia) April 6, 2022

Her political career is not very extensive, being a candidate for mayor of Surquillo in 2018, municipal elections that she lost to Giancarlo Cassasa. In 2020, she ran for the 2020 parliamentary elections for the Peru Libre party, without achieving a seat in Congress.

Later was chosen by Pedro Castillo for his vice-presidential formula in the 2021 elections that they would win in the second round, and then take office in July of the same year

