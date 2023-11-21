The Monterrey Soccer Club will play the quarterfinals against the winner of the Liga MX Play-In, between Atlético de San Luis and Club León.
The Pandilla’s possible rivals qualified in seventh and eighth place overall, so they will play this Thursday at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to define the seventh classified for the final phase.
It is worth mentioning that the Monterrey team has never faced the emerald team in the Liguilla and has four consecutive games without losing against them, with two wins at home and two more as visitors.
Likewise, in short tournaments they have faced each other 35 times in the league, with a balance of 17 victories for the royals, nine draws and nine wins for the Fiera.
In this Apertura 2023, Rayados beat the Guanajuato team 3-1 at home, but has not won in León since the Apertura 2018.
As for their duels against the Potosinos, those from Nuevo León have faced Atlético de San Luis on 10 occasions. The record remains very even, the Albiazules have four victories, three draws and three wins for the Potosinos.
It must be remembered that they already faced each other in KO rounds in the Clausura 2022 playoffs, with the Potosinos triumphing in the penalty shootout at the ‘Steel Giant’.
In this tournament in the regular phase, both clubs met on Matchday 1, which ended with a 1-1 result at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
