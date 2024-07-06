Suppose you own a small business that produces something for American consumers, such as plastic lawn ornaments. (An uncle of mine actually did that.) Then, for some reason, politicians propose imposing a tax of 25% or more on all sales of pink flamingos, garden gnomes, and so on. What would you do when that tax went into effect? ​​Would you pass that tax increase on to your customers, or would you try to keep consumer prices unchanged and absorb the tax?

Well, they will probably tell the politicians that customers will end up paying, and they will probably be telling the truth. Their costs will indeed rise, and their profit margins will probably not be big enough to absorb the tax, even if they wanted to.

Now let’s change the story a bit: You’re not a small American businessman, but a Chinese company selling goods to the United States, and the tax in question is a tariff, a fee levied on goods imported from China. Why would the answer be any different? Normally, you’d expect the tariff to be passed on to American consumers.

Yet Donald Trump loves tariffs and insists that foreigners pay for them. So some prominent Republicans, who increasingly appear to be using 1984 Using George Orwell’s instruction manual – whatever the leader says is true – they have rushed to claim that tariffs (and only tariffs) are a tax on businesses that do not harm consumers. “The idea that tariffs are a tax on American consumers is a lie promoted by subcontractors and the Chinese Communist Party,” a spokesman for the Republican National Committee declared recently.

But how do we know that tariffs are actually paid by consumers? I have just tried to convince you with a thought experiment; I could also point to the fact that the vast majority of economists believe that tariffs are paid primarily by consumers. But not everyone finds thought experiments convincing, and many people distrust economists. So can I offer some more direct evidence?

Well, yes, I can, thanks to a guy named Donald Trump, who imposed some steep tariffs on China in 2018 and 2019, giving us a chance to see what happened to prices (basically what economists would call a natural experiment). There have been some careful statistical analyses of the effects of Trump’s tariffs. But I thought it might also be useful to offer a quick, informal overview.

Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (now chief economist at the State Department) has examined the recent history of US tariffs on Chinese goods and vice versa. The average US tariff on imports from China rose in 2018 and 2019 to about 21%, from about 3%, an increase of 18 percentage points. The only way that could not have raised prices for American consumers would have been if Chinese companies had cut their US prices by a similar amount. But they didn’t: the average price of imports from China fell by only about 2%, and even that small decline could have been a continuation of a long-term trend of falling prices for Chinese exports.

So we have an 18-point increase in tariffs offset only by a 2% decline in net Chinese prices, after tariffs are added in. It certainly gives the impression that American consumers have borne most of the burden.

Okay, to be fair, I should mention one caveat to this conclusion. The United States is a large country, large enough that if it imposes tariffs on a wide range of goods, it can improve its terms of trade – that is, the prices of its exports relative to its imports – if other countries do not respond with tariffs on American exports. (This is known by the unhelpful name of optimal tariff theory.) In practice, this would work by raising the value of the dollar if the United States were to reduce imports, thereby lowering the dollar prices of the goods we continue to import. And this effect would not be limited to the prices of imports from countries subject to high tariffs: a tariff on Chinese goods might end up lowering the prices of goods we buy from, say, Germany.

But this is a moot point because if the US were to impose widespread tariffs, other countries would follow suit, partly in retaliation, partly simply in emulation. So, in the end, consumers would pay the tariffs.

Which consumers? Keep in mind that Trump’s economic program calls for a combination of tax increases in the form of higher tariffs and tax cuts for corporations and high-income individuals. He has even floated the idea of ​​replacing income taxes with tariffs, which is almost certainly not feasible, but we can ask what would happen if he raised as much tariff revenue as possible while cutting income taxes by the same amount.

According to Kimberly Clausing and Maurice Obstfeld of the Peterson Institute, such a combination would affect Americans of all income levels in the following way: the net effect would be negative for 80% of the population, especially for the 60% with the lowest incomes, while it would be extremely positive for the 1% with the highest incomes.

There are two reasons for this regressive outcome. First, lower-income families spend a larger share of their income than the rich, so they would be hurt more by what would amount to a large sales tax. Second, income taxes are disproportionately paid by the rich – about half the population pays no income tax, although they pay a lot of other taxes, such as the payroll tax – so the benefits of cutting that tax would flow mostly upward.

So who would pay for the tariffs that Trump will almost certainly impose if he wins? Not China, and not foreigners in general. All indications are that the burden would fall on Americans, primarily the working class and the poor.

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel Prize winner in economics. © The New York Times, 2024. Translation by News Clips

