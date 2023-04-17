The Premier League is on fire and it is in the final stretch with only six days to go in the 2022/23 season, but there is no defined champion and the title seems to stay in London or Manchester, since the most Strong contenders are Arsenal and Manchester City with 74 and 70 points, respectively, only that City has a game pending and, in addition, there is still one last confrontation between them on date 33.
In this way, it is practically a fact that the champion will come out of these two teams, since Manchester United, its closest rival, has 59 points in 30 games played, a difference of 15 points over the Gunners.
In this way, the fight for the title is very even and there may even be a tie on points, which is why the question has arisen about what the tiebreaker criteria would be to define the champion in the event of a tie on points.
For this reason, we will tell you how the best team is defined in the event of a hypothetical equality of points in the classification.
In the Premier League, the tiebreaker criteria is quite simple. In case of equality of points, they have to see the goal difference that each team has. In case there is also an equality in the goal difference, it will be necessary to see the goals scored by each club. The one with the most goals in favor wins.
If the tie continued, it would be necessary to go to the results of the direct face-to-face in the two matches played between the protagonists in the league championship.
In this case, for the moment after 31 and 30 games played between Gunners and citizensrespectively, the goal difference is higher for those of Pep Guardiola, since they have a 50 goal difference, product of 78 goals in favor and 28 against. For their part, those of Mikel Arteta they have a 43 goal difference given their 74 goals for and 31 goals against.
