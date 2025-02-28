The cholera outbreak recently declared in the Sudanese state of Nile Blanco, in southeastern Sudan, has put back in The focus To this bacterial disease. And it’s not for less: He has left 83 dead and almost 1,200 infections in the middle of a generalized disaster for the open conflict since 2023 between Army and the RSF.

Before this panorama, The Civil Organization of the Medical Network of Sudanwhich has revealed The balance In his ‘X’ account, He has warned of a “catastrophic” situation and a “overcrowding” crisis in state medical centerswithout enough beds to attend to a number of increasing cases.

A position similar to that published by the World Health Organization (WHO) a few months ago. Throughout 2024this entity registered a total of 804,721 cases and 5,805 cholera deaths Throughout the world, with the exception of Western Pacific.

Which, unfortunately, is an increase in relation to the previous year, when 535,321 infections and 4,007 deaths were notified. Luckily, The countries that have suffered this disease have dropped from 45 in 2023 to 33 in 2024.

The region most affected by this acute intestinal infection that is transmitted through contaminated food and wateras we all know, it is that of the Eastern Mediterranean, followed by the region of Africa, Southeast Asia, the region of the Americas and the European region.

“The Conflictsthe displacements massivethe change climatic and the Disasters caused by natural hazards have intensified outbreaks, particularly in rural areas and affected by floods, “the organism has highlighted on social networks.

In particular, in rural areas and flooding, where infrastructure deficient and limited access to medical care delays treatment. All this has made cholera outbreaks more and more complex and, above all, more difficult to control.