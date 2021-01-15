In Cantando 2020 (El Trece, at 10:45 p.m.), the second semifinal took place and was defined which couple will face Agustín “Cachete” Sierra tonight in the final and Inbal Comedi, consecrated finalists last Wednesday.

In the second semifinal, the couples that measured forces on the track were Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta against Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari.

The competing pairs, whose talent was recognized by all during the course of the program, performed four songs each. The members of the jury –Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán– They were casting their votes as the duels took place. Then, the public vote took place.

In the first round, Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta performed “Return to Me” by Toni Braxton. For their part, Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari did “What a woman’s level”, by Luis Miguel. After the jury’s vote, the couple that got a point was Rocío and Rodrigo.

In the second round, Angela and Brian sang, in Spanish, the Elvis Presley classic “Rock from prison.” His competitors, Rocío and Rodrigo, were with “Enter my life”, by Sin Bandera. According to the votes of the members of the jury, the result was a tie.

In the third round, Angela and Brian performed “Hero” by Mariah Carey. In turn, Rocío and Rodrigo sang “Hallelujah” (Hallelujah), in Soledad Pastorutti’s version. The jury gave the winner of that duel to the couple of Rocío and Rodrigo.

In the fourth round, Angela and Brian sang “I want to never see you again”, by Valeria Lynch. Rocío and Rodrigo’s partner interpreted “Enter my payment without hitting”, by Mercedes Sosa. The jury chose to give Angela and Brian a point.

By the jury’s verdict, the couple of Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari added a total of 3 points. Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta’s, 2 points. The decision was left to the public, whose vote is worth 4 points. Viewers, with 51.7 percent of the votes, enshrined Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta as finalists.

Today, Friday, will be the grand finale of Singing 2020. In it they will face Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi against Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta. The team that is consecrated champion will obtain as a prize the sum of 500,000 pesos.

