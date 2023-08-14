The GREAT FINAL of ‘The House of Celebrities’ arrive. This Sunday August 13 at 8:30 pm (Mexican time) it will be known if Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris or Sergio Mayer will be consecrated as the WINNER of the first season of the reality show of coexistence of Televisa, which has earned the attention of the Mexican public and various parts of Latin America. Therefore, if you do not want to miss the latest gala, in this note we tell you how you can tune in LIVE and DIRECT.

‘The house of celebrities’, final: what time does it start?

The final gala of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ will be broadcast in that country at 8:00 p.m. m., while in other places abroad you can take into account the following schedules.

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

Where to see the final of ‘The House of Celebrities’?

If you don’t want to miss the FINAL of ‘The house of celebrities’, You just have to tune in to the Las Estrellas channel, available on different TV operators. On the other hand, some channels on the platform Twitch and YouTube They will also broadcast this gala, therefore, they will have to look for various options while the show lasts.

Finalists of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’

Wendy Guevara, Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris They are the finalists of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’.

Finalists of ‘The House of Celebrities’. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

What prize will the winner of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ take?

the brand new WINNER of the GRAND FINAL of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ will take the sum of 4 million Mexican pesos, the equivalent of more than 230,000 dollars.

Eliminated from ‘The House of Famous Mexico’

Next, find out who are the participants who were eliminated from ‘The house of the famous Mexico’.

Marie Claire Harp

Sofia Rivera

Ferka

Raquel Bigorra

paul stanley

Barbara Torres

Celery Quijano

Jorge Losa

Barby Juarez

Emilio Osorio (fifth finalist).

