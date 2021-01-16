In Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 22.45) yesterday, Friday, the the grand finale of the reality show produced by LaFlia, a Marcelo Tinelli company.

The couples that faced each other on the track for the title of champion and the prize of 500,000 pesos were Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta against Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi.

At the opening of the gala, the coaches who trained the participants throughout the event presented their own musical.

Singing 2020: The program’s coaches did a musical at the opening of the grand finale. Capture TV.

Then the finalist couples performed four songs each. The jury composed of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán was voting for a winner by duel. In each round, the jury awarded a point to the winner. Afterwards, the decision was left to the public, whose vote is worth 4 points.

Angel De Brito, co-host of the program with Laurita Fernandez, He specified on Twitter that Cachete and Angela were in competition for 173 days (Angela with replacement by Covid). “Cachete went through 13 sentences, Angela, by 1,” he explained.

In the first round, Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta sang “Sola otra vez”, by Celine Dion. For their part, Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi performed, in English, “Satisfaction”, by The Rolling Stones. The jury gave Angela and Brian’s partner a point.

In the second round, Agustín Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi were with “Vamos las bands”, by Los Redonditos de Ricota. Next, Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta sang “One more stupid”, by Pimpinela. In this duel, the jury also declared Angela and Brian winners, despite the fact that at one point, they forgot the lyrics of the subject.

“It never happened to us and it just happens to us today,” Angela lamented the forgetfulness and, together with her partner, apologized to the Pimpinela, who responded to them on Twitter. “We also always forget the lyrics. We admire them,” the duo wrote on the social network.

In the third round, Cachete and Inbal made “The last tear”, by Memphis La Blusera. In turn, Angela and Brian sang “I will always love you”, in the Whitney Houston version. According to the vote of the jury, the result of this duel was a tie, so that each pair scored one point.

In the fourth round, Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi were with “Rock del gato”, by Los Ratones Paranoicos. For their part, Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta performed “Corazón partío”, by Alejandro Sanz. The pair that took a point, by decision of the jury, was Angela and Brian.

Thus, from the jury, the couple of Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta added 4 points. The duo of Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi obtained 1 point. Then came the public vote, which is worth 4 points.

Viewers, with 53.2 percent of the vote, chose as champions of Singing 2020 Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi.

ACE