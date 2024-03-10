The brightest night of hollywoodthe delivery of the Oscars 2024, comes to an end with a trail of established stars and some unexpected surprises. This year, the focus was on wins and recognitions in a ceremony that marked the close of an intense and exciting awards season. With Spain prominently represented and a display of global talent, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles He dressed up to receive the greatest exponents of the film industry.

The competition is tight with films and performances that left a deep mark, both at the box office and in the hearts of the public. The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon, which combines the hits 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', along with other notable productions, led the conversations and predictions prior to the ceremony. However, the Oscar show always reserves room for surprises and celebrates the diversity and creativity of the seventh art.

Surprises of the night at the 2024 Oscars?

This year's edition is full of unexpected moments and surprising recognitions. Despite strong predictions, 'Barbie' saw a slight disadvantage by not receiving nominations in key categories and left her fans and critics in suspense. On the other hand, 'Oppenheimer' began the evening as the big favorite, with nominations in multiple categories, which raised expectations about her performance at the ceremony.

Featured winners

Among the notable winners, 'Oppenheimer' is one of the most talked about and demonstrates Christopher Nolan's strength as a filmmaker. Likewise, 'Pobre Creatures' and 'The Assassins of the Moon' arrive with recognition and demonstrate the quality and impact of their narratives. In the interpretative field, the actions of Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone They have been applauded and are the favorites to win statuettes in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively.

List of nominees and their categories

Competition was fierce in all categories, with a list of nominees that reflected the richness and diversity of current cinema. Films such as 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro' and 'The Hotspot' dueled for the prestigious Best Picture award, while directors of the stature of Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos competed for the Best Director award. . The Best International Film category saw an exciting competition between titles from the UK, Japan, Spain, Italy and Germany, demonstrating the global reach of contemporary cinema.

2024 Oscar Award for Best Picture

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Barbie'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor creatures'

'The area of ​​interest'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Director

Justine Triet, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese, for 'The Moon Killers'

Yorgos Lanthimos, for 'Poor Creatures'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Jonathan Glazer, for 'The Zone of Interest'

Oscar Award 2024 for Best Leading Actress

Lily Gladstone, for 'The Moon Killers'

Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro'

Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Annette Bening, for 'Nyad'

Emma Stone, for 'Poor Creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti, for 'Those Who Remain'

Cillian Murphy, for 'Oppenheimer'

Jeffrey Wright, for 'American Fiction'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, for 'Oppenheimer'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for 'Those Who Stay'

Danielle Brooks, for 'The Color Purple'

Jodie Foster, for 'Nyad'

America Ferrera, for 'Barbie'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, for 'American Fiction'

Robert De Niro, for 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr., for 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling, for 'Barbie'

Mark Ruffalo, for 'Poor Creatures'

2024 Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

David Hemingson, for 'Those Who Remain'

Samy Burch, for 'Secrets of a Scandal'

Celine Song, for 'Past Lives'

Josh Singer and Bradley Cooper, for 'Maestro'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, for 'American Fiction'

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, for 'Barbie'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Tony McNamara, for 'Poor Creatures'

Jonathan Glazer, for 'The Zone of Interest'

2024 Oscar Award for Best Production Design

'Barbie'

'The Moon Killers'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best International Film

United Kingdom, 'The area of ​​interest'

Japan, 'Perfect Days'

Spain, 'The Snow Society'

Italy, 'I captain'

Germany, 'Teachers' room'

2024 Oscar Award for Best Editing

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Cinematography

'Count'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Animated Film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Nimona'

'Robot Dreams'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

2024 Oscar Award for Best Costume Design

'Barbie'

'The Moon Killers'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Golda'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'The Snow Society'

2024 Oscar Award for Best Sound

'Oppenheimer' (Christopher Nolan)

'Master' (Bradley Cooper)

'The zone of interest' (Jonathan Glazer)

'The Creator' (Gareth Edwards)

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1' (Christopher McQuarrie)

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Documentary Film

'Bobi Wine: The People's President' (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp)

'The infinite memory' (The infinite memory)

'Four Daughters' (Kaouther Ben Hania)

'To Kill a Tiger' (Nisha Pahuja)

'20 days in Mariupol' (Mstyslav Chernov)

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Score

Laura Karpman for 'American Fiction'

John Williams for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Robbie Robertson for 'Moon Killers'

Ludwig Göransson for 'Oppenheimer'

Jerskin Fendrix for 'Poor Creatures'

Oscar 2024 Award for Best Song

“It Never Went Away” from 'American Symphony'

“I'm Just Ken” from 'Barbie'

“What Was I Made For?” from 'Barbie'

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

“The Fire Inside” from 'Flamin' Hot: The Story of Hot Cheetos'

