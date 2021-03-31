Godzilla vs Kong finally hit theaters in most of the world, and having the opportunity to see these two titans face off, audiences were divided.

Through social networks, a legendary battle broke out between the #TeamKong and the #TeamGodzilla who came up with everything trying to support their favorite character.

With the film in theaters it was possible to see the winner of this fight of epic proportions, and if you have not seen them yet, here we show you who won in Godzilla vs Kong.

Below are spoilers for Godzilla vs Kong, so proceed with caution.

The previous films of the MonsterverseThose of the Japanese monster, especially, made it clear that the world was a battlefield for powerful creatures vying for dominance.

Many of these ancient beings perished under the power of Godzilla, even though Kong He remained alive and under guard on Skull Island.

Thanks to this action they managed to stop the fights between the two completely, at least until the powerful reptile began a series of attacks against Apex Industries.

Who won in Godzilla vs Kong during the first fight?

The first encounter between the two titans occurs while transporting Kong to guide the team to the Hollow Earth.

The huge primate is kept tethered to the deck of a ship, so Godzilla seize the moment to attack him on his ground.

Even with the advantage in favor, Godzilla finds it difficult to overcome the agility of Kong, who takes advantage of the ships to attack and defend himself.

This encounter ends when the reptile submerges his rival in the sea, but at the last minute he manages to escape and leave the fight as a virtual draw, although Godzilla is the one who ends up fleeing.

A total disadvantage for the primate.

Who won in Godzilla vs Kong during the second fight?

The second and most shocking encounter occurs after Kong find a powerful weapon in the Hollow Earth.

When Godzilla detects the enormous power unleashed, launches an attack within Hong Kong that ends up drilling the ground until he finds his rival.

In this confrontation Kong seems to have the advantage thanks to his agility, the use of his thumbs to stop the attacks of his rival, and the power of his ax, although it is still somewhat complicated.

Godzilla suffers the start of the fight due to the clumsiness of his movements, although his resistance, strength and sheer power end up surpassing his enemy.

The power of Godzilla steals the scene.

Once Kong lies defeated on the ground, Godzilla he approaches him to roar in his face and make it clear that he is the king of monsters, although the action does not end here.

The unexpected alliance of monsters

It would have been unfair for the film to end with the defeat of one of the two leads, so they added a rival even more powerful than both. The fearsome MechaGodzilla.

This creation of Apex Industries goes out of control after receiving a large energy discharge from the Hollow Earth, the same as in combination with the remains of Ghidorah endow it with great strength.

This unusual threat against the alphas, and the intervention of little Jia, causes Godzilla and Kong unite and fight as allies against MechaGodzilla.

Finally the enemy is defeated and Godzilla leaves as accepting the existence of Kong.

Who really succeeded?

Although not directly mentioned, at the end of the movie we see Kong back in the Hollow Earth, which suggests that he left the reign of the surface to Godzilla.

If you haven’t seen Godzilla vs Kong, do not miss the opportunity, we guarantee that the fights are legendary, and visit our YouTube channel for more content.

