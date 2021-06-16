E3 is done and dusted, which means it’s time for the Eurogamer News Cast team to run through the week’s events and deliver our verdict. Join Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent, news editor Tom Phillips and me in the video below as we declare victor.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

As you’d expect, we start with the Summer Game Fest show, which ended with a bang: Elden Ring! We then move on to Ubisoft, Microsoft and Bethesda, Square Enix, Gearbox (* shudder *), Capcom, Nintendo and finally Bandai Namco (* shudder intensifies *). What did we think of the likes of Halo Infinite, Starfield, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and … no more Elden Ring? It’s all in the video.

If you’d like to check out previous episodes of the Eurogamer News Cast, you’ll find them handily rounded up here.