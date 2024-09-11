Just minutes after the presidential debate in Philadelphia ended, the Democratic campaign announced that Kamala Harris is ready for a second meeting in October. “Is Donald Trump ready?” Jen O’Malley, the vice president’s campaign manager, said in a statement. Trump also crowned himself in an unexpected appearance at the spin room, a mixed zone full of journalists, several minutes later. “The polls say we won, they are very good, but the best thing is that I felt very good,” said the former president. “She wants another debate because she knows that her defeat was absolute,” reiterated Trump surrounded by several journalists who questioned whether his surprise presence at the microphones was more a response to the nervousness of a possible defeat than to the happiness of a victory.

Prediction markets, however, have declared Harris the clear winner of the night. Joe Biden’s vice president leads the odds to win the November 5 election, according to PredictIt, a New Zealand company that forecasts political and financial events based on bets from stock traders that has been cited by Bloomberg and Financial Times. Harris took out in this measurement ten points ahead, 56 cents to 46.

CNN also claims that the Democratic candidate has been better rated by viewers after her performance. “Registered voters who watched the debate say, 63% to 37%, that Harris performed better,” says a survey of 600 people conducted by the company SSRS for the news channel. Before the debate began, voters were split 50-50 between the two candidates. In 2020 and 2016, the winners of the debates were Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Harris’ appearance in Philadelphia has served one of her main objectives: to present herself to the general electorate. Favorable opinions of the candidate have increased after tonight to reach 45%. Before the debate, these were around 39%, according to CNN. The perception of Trump did not change. 39% saw him favorably and 51% unfavorably, and this remained the case after the meeting.

Journalist Chris Wallace, a veteran broadcaster who has hosted news shows on Fox, NBC, ABC and now CNN, also came out in favor of Harris. “I didn’t think I would see a debate this devastating again after the one in June, but I think tonight was just as devastating for Donald Trump,” the analyst said. “She cornered him on almost every issue I can think of, abortion, the Capitol assault, National Security…” he added.

During his time in the press room, Trump boasted about some polls that put him as the winner of the clash, the only one on the candidates’ agenda so far. “One declared me the winner with 90%, another with 89%… the worst I’m seeing is 71%,” he assured reporters. These polls, however, are surveys published on X and created by users like Robert Griffin IIIancient quarterback of the Washington Redskins and an American football sportscaster. Another, published by Insider Paper, was shown on Truth Social with 78% in favor of Trump. Leading Report, a pro-Trump account, also declared its favorite the winner with another unverifiable poll on Elon Musk’s new Twitter account.

Donald Trump had more time to speak than Harris. The Republican spoke for 42 minutes and 52 seconds, while his Democratic rival spoke for 37 minutes and 36 seconds. Despite the extra five minutes, the former president has complained about the moderators and the network that hosted the debate, ABC. “It was three against one and in my opinion this is the worst of all the networks,” Trump said in the interview. spin room.

The defensive strategy has been followed by Trumpism. “It’s strange how these fake moderators only check Trump’s statements, but allow Harris to lie non-stop,” wrote the candidate’s eldest son, Don Jr., on Truth Social. The campaign also echoed some messages from Fox News presenters, such as Megyn Kelly, that they criticized The role of David Muir and Linsey Davis, the journalists who hosted the big election event, was underlined. The campaign, however, had already criticised the moderators even before the Pennsylvania meeting began. “We believe that ABC News will play a very non-objective role tonight,” Trump warned his supporters half an hour before the first question.