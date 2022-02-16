Mexico City.- Julio César Cascajares, director of the Sinaloa Institute of Physical Culture and Sports (ISDE), put on the mask again to personalize his character the “Chango Ote”, in order to receive a Karate chair from the actor and television host Alfred Adame.

This was also shown by the youtuber on his blog, where he shared the video in which he made an unexpected visit to Alfredo Ademe, to talk about the fight he had with a couple of “monkey riders” and the famous “bicycle” kick.

For more than 14 minutes Cascajares in his character made fun of Adame’s karate skills, since during the show he made various jokes to the duct, as if the bicycle kick was really lethal and if he really knew martial arts.

One of the moments came almost to the end of the show since “Chango Ote” decided to fight Alfredo Adame in a fight that lasted just over half a minute.

In the match, Adame showed off some of his moves, while Julio César Cascajares decided to attack with a frontal takedown, which was countered with a heavy hip movement with which the driver avoided falling and finally subdued Chango Ote.

Alfredo Adame submits Chango Ote/ Screenshot

It should be noted that far from his character as “Chango Ote”, Julio César Cascajares maintains constant attention to the various sports groups that make up the Sinaloa Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.

Read more: They take the DIF System Sinaloa Medical Brigade to the shelter “El Buen Samaritano” in Culiacán

Part of this work as director of this organization is everything related to the Conade 2022 National Games, since during this stage the various disciplines have been called for the selective course for the Regional Macro and others for the National stage.