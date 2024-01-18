Yuri Semenov from Tyumen won a billion rubles in the Russian Lotto drawing

The name of the owner of a billion rubles drawn in the New Year’s Russian Lotto draw on January 1, 2024 has become known. The winner was Yuri Semenov from Tyumen, who works as a turner. The lucky winner plans to share the winnings with his family. According to Yuri’s wife, Svetlana, the cash prize will change the lives of everyone in the household for the better.

Lottery winners never considered themselves lucky

As the winner’s wife, who works as a speech therapist, said, she and her husband had earned money on their own all their lives and did not rely on luck. Svetlana worked several jobs at the same time, and Yuri earned money through hard physical labor to feed his family with two children. Russians have been married for almost 40 years. They have two children who now live in other cities. The daughter works as a neurologist, and the son works as a dentist.

Yuri began regularly participating in sweepstakes three years ago. He never spent large sums on lottery tickets. On the day when a Tyumen resident bought a set of tickets for the New Year's drawing, he won five thousand rubles in an instant lottery. With this money he I bought a tube with ten tickets, one of which brought him a billion rubles.

When my husband gave me a tube on the occasion of the holiday, I was not particularly enthusiastic about the gift. We celebrated the New Year together. As the chimes struck, we made wishes for the well-being of our family and loved ones. On January 1, they turned on the drawing on TV and started checking tickets Svetlana Semenovawife of Yuri Semenov

It is noteworthy that Yuri did not contact the lottery center and did not collect his winnings within two weeks from the date of the draw. All this time they tried to find him, and local residents even doubted the existence of the winner. However, after 14 days, the man himself turned to the lottery center in Moscow.

The winner spoke about plans for a cash prize

The first thing the Semenovs will do is buy spacious housing in Tyumen. Yuri wants to spend part of the money on travel and also plans to help those in need. In addition, he is going to buy a new car and please his wife with ruby ​​jewelry on the occasion of her ruby ​​wedding.

Let's improve our health. Perhaps in the future I will open my own speech therapy office to help children with speech disorders Svetlana Semenovawife of Yuri Semenov

It is noted that Yuri became the third lottery billionaire in Russia. He bought a Russian Lotto ticket on December 7 at the Stoloto branded sales point in the Tyumen Darina shopping center. In the 1526th draw, which took place on January 1, 2024, a total of 2.8 billion rubles were drawn.

Photo: T-Iva / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Yuri compared the lottery to fishing

The winner thinks the lottery is like fishing, transmits URA.ru with reference to the press service of the Stoloto lottery brand. According to the Tyumen billionaire, luck can come to a person at the most unexpected moment.

See also The United States named applicants on the territory of Ukraine I remember once I went fishing, and there was one fisherman who didn’t catch anything worthwhile all day. And I stood there for about 15 minutes and pulled out a big pike. Same with the lottery Yuri Semenovwinner of the New Year's drawing “Russian Lotto”

Yuri advised anyone who dreams of winning the lottery to believe in luck and not be upset by losses.