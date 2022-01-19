The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that the rise in the number of cases of covid-19, due to the Ômicron strain, makes it likely that new variants of the coronavirus will emerge. In a press conference, Tedros Adhanom reported that last week there were more than 18 million cases of the disease.

“The death toll remains stable to date, but we are concerned about the impact Omicron is having on exhausted and overstretched healthcare systems,” he said. Tedros said that “this pandemic is not even close to the end” and that the narrative that the disease caused by Omicron is mild, although on average it is less severe, is “misleading”.

The director reinforced his concern especially with countries where the vaccination rate is still low. Tedros pointed out that, although the vaccines are less effective at preventing infection and transmission of Omicron than previous variants, they are still “exceptionally good at preventing serious cases of the disease and deaths”.

