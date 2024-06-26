During the entire six-year term here I have documented it to the point of exhaustion: that in accordance with the “dictator’s handbook”, Lopez Obrador It does not pursue criminals, but rather those who denounce crimes; He does not go after the thieves of his government, but rather those who document the thieves.

That is to say, that the enemies of the current government and the one who comes are not the corruptthe criminals, the looters and extortionersbut those who denounce the corruptionthe crimeshe looting of public money and the floor charge.

And the best example is the delirious persecution launched from the Palace against Latinus and his journalists and against reporters like Humberto Padgett, who in recent days was arbitrarily imprisoned after he demanded that the prosecutor’s office of the CDMX explain the reasons why personal information were delivered to groups criminals from the country’s capital.

And the reporter had documented extortion and drug sales in the Historic Center and at UNAM, which unleashed the drooling packs of the capital government against him.

The curious thing is that, in the case of the drug sale at UNAMit is an illegal business that everyone in Brunette They know perfectly well, from the future President, Claudia Sheinbaumpassing through the brothers Marti and Lenia Batres and especially Juan Ramón de la Fuente, former rector and future Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and the head of the UIF himself, Pablo Gómez.

All of them knew and experienced, first-hand – from their porril and rector days – the “magnificent” criminal business around the Maximum House of Studies.

The ridiculous thing about the issue is that all of those mentioned above – today converted into powerful officials – overlap that juicy university business.

That’s why we ask again: Who wins with drug trafficking in the UNAM?

The truth is that it is not new either, since here I have denounced the issue ad nauseam. For example, this is what I said in the Political Itinerary titled the same as today: “Who wins with drug trafficking at UNAM?”, dated March 25, 2016: “Here nothing and no one hides. The “merchandise” is offered for everyone to see. Tacos are sold the same as “los tokes”, “quekas” or “pericos”.

“New students take two or three days to locate the fifty “dealers” who dispute “clients” in the vicinity of Philosophy and Letters, Central Campus, Political Sciences and the University Metro.

“It is the UNAM, where you can get all types of drugs, the amount that the client requests and, above all, 365 days a year.

“Large market, visible to everyone, competing for a captive clientele of hundreds of thousands of consumers; territory without law and without police, where lawyers are educated but where the law does not exist, where doctors are trained and health does not matter to anyone, where future judges and ministers learn, in the midst of intensive courses of drug consumption.

“Who wins with the juicy drug business at UNAM? Which university authorities and at what level stimulate the scandalous drug business? Did no rector really find out about the business?

“The most telling thing is that while the rectors seem blind, deaf and even idiotic in the face of the scandalous drug business that is run under their noses, all university students – not to mention eternal consumers – know that the drug distribution center is the Justo Sierra, the “Che Guevara” Auditorium, where the drug cartels have profitable distribution and consumption centers; The college students.

“And all overlapped by those perverse twins called “university autonomy” and “complacent governments”; unjustifiable justifications that stimulate university political groups that resist the entry of the police, the arrest of criminal drug mafias and the investigation to find out at what university level – and who, by name and surname – provides protection to the “magnificent” drug business at UNAM.

“And it is incredible and even offensive that the rectors of UNAM do not know about the scandalous drug business at UNAM and that directors of faculties and schools are oblivious. And the best proof of this unusual situation is that in the last 16 years no authority has lifted a finger to put an end to this problem, which would begin with the recovery of Justo Sierra and the arrest and booking of the occupants, all drug traffickers.

“Different surveys of the university community indicate that at least 80% of students applaud the eviction of Justo Sierra and many others repudiate the growing illegal sale of all types of drugs. However, neither the rectors, nor the capital government and even less the PGR dare to put an end to it, despite the fact that the media has documented by name and surname of each of the “OcupaChe” who call themselves students without being so, who say activists for who knows what cause, but they only make a living from the drug business.

“That is why it is ridiculous – if not crazy laughable – that in the house of ideas, thought and knowledge, that at UNAM, no one knows the law, much less its application. At the time. (END OF QUOTE)

It is clear that the most powerful women and men in Mexico not only know the rot of the UNAM, but also that they overlap criminal gangs and their drug business.

And then they complain because citizens call them “narco-governments.”

At the time.

