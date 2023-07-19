‘Survivor’ 2023 is a popular Mexican reality show that surprises its players with various battles and exorbitant prizes on each show. Find out in this note which team could win the reward.

Who wins the reward for TODAY, July 18?

The participants of ‘Survivor’ 2023, Toros y Leones must face each other again in the popular challenge to get the reward of the program. The results will be announced on the Today program at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time). However, some spoiler pages attribute that the prize can go to the Lions team.

‘Survivor’ is made up of two tribes: Lions and Bulls. Photo: ‘Survivor’/ YouTube

Who are the members of ‘Survivor’ 2023?

The members of ‘Survivor’ It began with two teams of 10 people that make up the tribes of Toros and Leones.

On one side are the Dominantswhich started the program with the following competitors: Aranza Carreiro, Pablo Martí, Jero Palazuelos, Ale Saadi, Ximena Duggan, Gary Centeno, Javi Vázquez, Bárbara Falconi, Kenta Sakura, Nahomi Mejía, Natalia and Sergio.

As for the chosenthe members presented were: Aarón (architect), Magdalena (accountant), Óscar (lawyer), Jessica (fashion designer), Bibiana (entrepreneur), Eduardo (oil driller), Marina (supercharger), Ale Saadi, Keving (diver ) and Pablo Martin.

What time can I watch Survivor 2023?

The popular reality show ‘Survivor’ Mexico can be seen through the open signal of Azteca UNO (channel 101) Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time). In addition, you can also find out about the latest incidents of the program with The Republic.

