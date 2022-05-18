Who wins the 2022 Scudetto? The Opta algorithm calculated the odds for the tricolor of Milan and Inter

It hadn’t happened for several years that the Scudetto was decided on the last day and that they were Milan And Inter the two contenders for the victory of the tricolor. There Serie A League has decided to let the two teams play at the same time Sunday 22 May at 18:00. Inter will host the Sampdoria with salvation already in your pocket while the Milan strong of the two-point advantage in the standings, he will face the away match Sassuolo. So who wins the 2022 championship? The algorithm of Optwhich is based on the probability of victory, draw and defeat of the two teams together with other parameters such as position in the standings and historical performances, has identified who will lift the trophy.

Who wins the 2022 Scudetto? Here are the odds calculated by the algorithm

According to the model Stats Perform the Milan has an 80.6% chance of winning the championship against 19.4% of theInter. In fact, a draw with Sassuolo would be enough for the Rossoneri to raise the 19th Scudetto. Inter instead must hope for the defeat of Pioli’s team and at the same time win with Sampdoria. As for the race toEuropa Leaguethe Rome today sixth has a 46% chance of confirming himself but also a 25% chance of falling one position. There Fiorentina instead he has a 32.1% chance of qualifying in Conference League (today he is seventh) but also more chances to climb in the rankings (47.8%). In view of salvation, however, good news for the Salerno who has a 77.7% chance of finishing 17th.

